WAS Vs ORL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Game Details

Washington Wizards will take on Orlando Magic in the 2019-20 NBA regular-season game. The game will be played at Capital One Arena in Washington on Tuesday night (Wednesday 5:30 AM IST). Fans can also play the WAS vs ORL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the WAS vs ORL Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

Also Read: Bucks Vs Knicks Highlights: Bucks Emulate 1981-82 Team's Record Of 12 Consecutive Wins

WAS vs ORL preview

In the NBA standings, Washington Wizards takes the 12th position in the Eastern Conference standings. They have played 18 games so far out of which they have won 6 and lost 12. Their last game was against the Los Angeles Clippers. In that game, the Los Angeles Clippers played well and won the match 150-125.

Also Read: DEN Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

On the other hand, Orlando Magic are at the 8th position according to the NBA standings in the Eastern Conference. They have played 19 games in total. Out of that, they have won 8 matches and lost 11. In their last game against Golden State Warriors, they emerged victorious 100-96. They would like to keep their winning momentum going against the struggling Wizards

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Wins NBA's Western Conference Player Of The Week Following Comeback

WAS vs ORL squad

Washington Wizards: Bradley Beal, Davis Bertans, Isaac Bonga, Troy Brown Jr., Thomas Bryant, Chris Chiozza, Rui Hachimura, Ian Mahinmi, Garrison Mathews, Jordan McRae, C.J. Miles, Justin Robinson, Admiral Schofield, Ish Smith, Isaiah Thomas, Moritz Wagner, John Wall

Also Read: Kevin Love Talks About Future With Cleveland Cavaliers, To Move In The Future?

Orlando Magic: Al-Farouq Aminu, D.J. Augustin, Mo Bamba, Khem Birch, Michael Carter-Williams, Evan Fournier, Melvin Frazier Jr., Markelle Fultz, Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, Wes Iwundu, Amile Jefferson, BJ Johnson, Josh Magette, Terrence Ross, Nikola Vucevic

WAS vs ORL Dream11 team

Point-guards: Isaiah Thomas

Shooting-guards: Bradley Beal (Captain)

Small-forwards: Rui Hachimura (Vice-Captain), Evan Fournier

Power-forwards: Davis Bertans, Aaron Gordon, Al-Farouq Aminu

Centre: Khem Birch

WAS vs ORL Dream11 prediction

Orlando Magic will be favourites to win the match.

Note - The WAS vs ORL Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.