WAS Vs PHX Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Game Preview

The Washington Wizards (WAS) will go up against the Phoenix Suns (PHX) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Tuesday, January 12 at 5:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. Here is our WAS vs PHX Dream11 prediction, top picks and WAS vs PHX Dream11 team.

WAS vs PHX Dream11 prediction: WAS vs PHX Dream11 team and preview

The Phoenix Suns are currently at the second spot of the Western Conference standings. Devin Booker and team have played ten games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing three. The Washington Wizards, on the other hand, are at the basement (15th) spot of the Eastern Conference charts with a win-loss record of 2-8.

WAS vs PHX live: WAS v PHX schedule

Date: Tuesday, January 12

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington DC, US

WAS vs PHX Dream11 prediction: Squad list

WAS v PHX Dream11: Washington Wizards squad

Deni Avdija, Bradley Bea, Davis Bertans, Isaac Bonga, Troy Brown Jr, Thomas Bryant, Anthony Gill, Rui Hachimura, Robin Lopez, Garrison Mathews, Raul Neto, Anzejs Pasecniks, Jerome Robinson, Ish Smith, Moritz Wagner, Russell Westbrook, Cassius Winston

WAS v PHX Dream11: Phoenix Suns squad

Ty-Shon Alexander, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Jae Crowder, Langston Galloway, Cameron Johnson, Damian Jones, Frank Kaminsky, E'Twaun Moore, Abdel Nader, Chris Paul, Cameron Payne, Dario Saric, Jalen Smith

WAS v PHX Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Washington Wizards: Garrison Mathews, Russell Westbrook, Thomas Bryant

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton

WAS v PHX Dream11 prediction: WAS vs PHX dream11 team

Point Guards: Chris Paul

Shooting Guards: Devin Booker

Small Forwards: Mikal Bridges, Garrison Mathews

Power Forwards: Rui Hachimura, Jae Crowder

Centre: Deandre Ayton, Thomas Bryant

WAS vs PHX live: WAS vs PHX match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Phoenix Suns are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The WAS v PHX Dream11 prediction and WAS vs PHX match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WAS v PHX Dream11 team and WAS v PHX match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Washington Wizards/ Twitter