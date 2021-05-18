Washington Wizards Vs Boston Celtics Head To Head: History Between The 2 EC Franchises

The Washington Wizards seem to have beaten all odds and predictions to make it to the play-in tournament as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Even with Russell Westbrook on the team, they remained inconsistent. However, the Wizards pushed through, finally finished the regular season in eighth place. If the playoffs began, the Wizards would be playing the Philadelphia 76ers in a series.

The Boston Celtics will take on the Wizards for the play-in game on Tuesday, May 18, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 AM IST). Though the Celtics faced quite a few bumps during their regular season campaign, going 5-10 over their last 15 games. The Wizards, on their end, have gone 10-5.

This season, the Celtics won two of three games the teams played against each other. However, since February, the Wizards have only gotten better. Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's triple-double record, looking much more in form as the playoffs neared. Additionally, the Celtics will play without Jaylen Brown, whose absence might could the team their game.

Wizards vs Celtics history

The Celtics & Wizards have a history in the playoffs in recent years, Celtics got this 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JDBQmK8yIH — Celtics Nation (@CelticsNationCP) May 17, 2021

The Boston Celtics have faltered but will look to upset the Wizards and secure their playoff spot. Having faced each other in the playoffs a few years ago, this playoff will look back at history created not so long ago. The teams met in 1975 first – back when the Wizards were the Bullets. That was also the only time Washington beat Celtics in the playoffs.

Looking back at the 2017 playoffs, the Wizards still had Bradley Beal. Though their roster has changed face since then, their core in Beal has maintained itself. The 2017 Celtics – led by Avery Bradley, Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford, and Jae Crowder – were a completely different team. Though the Wizards are an improved team now, the recent playoff history might favour the Celtics in this play-in tournament as well.

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics head to head (playoffs)

2017 Playoffs - Eastern Conference Semifinals Celtics win 4-3 1984 Playoffs - Eastern Conference First Round Celtics win 3-1 1982 Playoffs - Eastern Conference Semifinals Celtics win 4-1 1975 Playoffs - Eastern Conference Finals Bullets win 4-2

Wizards vs Celtics record (All-time)

Boston Celtics Washington Wizards Regular Season 194 117 Playoffs 13 9

Wizards vs Celtics prediction

The Washington Wizards will beat the Boston Celtics, clinching their No. 7 playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Wizards vs Celtics stream

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

