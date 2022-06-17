Watch: Steph Curry Becomes NBA Finals MVP As Warriors Become 2021/22 Champions

The Golden State Warriors became the NBA 2021-22 champions on Friday after the team earned a 90-103 win against Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, which they won by 4-2. Warriors earned the victory at the TD Garden Arena after star player Stephen Curry scored a total of 34 points in the game. While GSW celebrated their fourth championship title win in eight years, the 34-year-old player was crowned as the NBA 2021-22 Finals MVP, for the first time in history.

Curry averaged 31.2 points per game, 6.0 rebounds per game, 5.0 assists per game, and 5.2 three-pointers during the NBA Finals this year. This was the seventh championship overall for the Warriors, as they completed a journey like no other team. Warriors’ run of five consecutive NBA Finals was broken with a plummet to the bottom of the NBA table, two years ago. However, they have now returned to greatness, making a comeback from the league’s worst record.

'Beginning of the season, nobody thought we'd be here': Stephen Curry

In a video shared by the team on their official Twitter handle, Curry can be seen sharing his thoughts on their historic championship win. “I am so proud of our group. I thank god every day that I play at the highest level with some amazing people. I think we do know what all of this is all about. For the championship and what he have been through in the last few years, beginning of the season, nobody thought we'd be here except everybody on this floor right now, ” a teary-eyed Curry said.

As per AP, Curry said, “We found a way to just get it done. It’s part of a championship pedigree, our experience. ... We built this for 10-11 years. That means a lot when you get to this stage.” Meanwhile, this was the fourth championship title for Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala.

Previously, the aforementioned players won the title in 2015, 2017, and 2018, when the Warriors was dynastic and made five straight runs into the finals. Meanwhile, the Warriors denied the Celtics a chance to win the 18th championship, which would have allowed them to break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers, for the most titles in the history of NBA.

