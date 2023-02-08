One of NBA's all-time greats Lebron James is now the holder of perhaps the biggest accolade the sport can render. On Tuesday, King James went past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the highest scorer of NBA. The 38-year-old passed Abdul-Jabbar’s mark of 38,387 points with a step-back fadeaway jumper from the foul line over the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Kenrich Williams with 10.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter on Tuesday night. James took 1400 appearances in the coveted league to secure this mark.

Watch the moment when Lebron James became the highest scorer

James surpassed the mark held since April 1984 by Abdul-Jabbar, who watched the game from a baseline seat near the Lakers' bench. Abdul-Jabbar then joined a clearly emotional James and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the court after the historic basket.. Watch the incredible moment when Lebron James achieved this feat andd thereby became the all-time highest scorer of premier basketball competition in the world.

38,388 POINTS



LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

Michael Jordan, who is known as the greatest player to grace the game has the most points per game in NBA history with 30.1. James is fifth on that list with 27.1, just behind another active player, Kevin Durant (27.3).

James' mother, wife and children also watched from courtside amid a celebrity-studded crowd that rose in waves of anticipation nearly every time he touched the ball.

James didn't let them down: He scored 20 points in the first half with a full showcase of the offensive talent that still shines blindingly after two decades in the NBA, and he tore through the record in a 16-point third quarter capped by that pretty jumper.

The game was stopped for about 10 minutes while James hugged his family and participated in a brief ceremony with Silver and Abdul-Jabbar.

“I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful," James said. “You guys are one of a kind. To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as great as Kareem, it’s very humbling.”