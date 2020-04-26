What Channel Is The Last Dance On? The Last Dance Release Schedule

The first two episodes of Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance' turned out to be huge hit among basketball fans across the globe. The series is based around Jordan's final season with Chicago Bulls in 1997-98. The first two episodes focused on the Bulls' equation with GM Jerry Krause and the Scottie Pippen situation. While the first two episodes were released last week, some fans have since asked questions regarding what channel is The Last Dance on.

The Last Dance episode 3 and 4 live

Netflix will be showing fresh episodes every week a day after ESPN

As we wait for the next two episodes of the brilliant The Last Dance – which tells the story of Michael Jordan and the untouchable ’90s Bulls – we thought we’d talk you through some of the best sports documentaries you can find on Netflix. Hold onto your balls... pic.twitter.com/2cEfQsrkkH — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 24, 2020

Episodes 3 & 4: Sunday, April 26, 9:00 PM ET

Episodes 5 & 6: Sunday, May 3, 9:00 PM ET

Episodes 7 & 8: Sunday, May 10, 9:00 PM ET

Episodes 9 & 10: Sunday, May 17, 9:00 PM ET

When and where to watch The Last Dance episode 3 and 4 live for international viewers?

For international viewers, the documentary will be made available on the popular streaming platform Netflix. According to Netflix India, The Last Dance episode 3 and 4 live will be released on Monday, April 27. Netflix will be releasing two new episodes every week to keep up with the documentary airing in the United States.

