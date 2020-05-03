What Channel Is The Last Dance On? Where To Watch The Last Dance Episode 5 And 6 Live?

The Last Dance is an American sports documentary that focuses on NBA side Chicago Bulls of 1997-98 under the influence of basketball great Michael Jordan. It is a joint production effort of Netflix and ESPN, totalling 10 episodes. The first two episodes of The Last Dance were aired first on April 20 this year, with the fifth and sixth episodes set to be aired soon. Let us address some of the common questions such as - What channel is The Last Dance on, How to watch The Last Dance new episodes and details on The Last Dance episode 5 and 6 live etc.

The Last Dance episode 5 and 6 live on May 3

NBA great Michael Jordan won a total of six titles during his career. The Last Dance is thus based on the sixth and the final title that Jordan won with the Chicago Bulls. It is directed by Jason Hehir, who is considered to have a deeper understanding of the NBA of the 90s era.

Documentary based on Jordan's title victory

The Last Dance is a combination of the present-day interviews with new archival footage dating back to the 1997-98 season. Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, head coach Phil Jackson and Jordan agreed to the idea of letting an NBA Entertainment crew film the season.

How to watch the Last Dance new episodes?

The documentary was originally scheduled to be released in June, around the same time when the NBA finals take place. However, since the NBA has been under suspension for more than a month due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, its release was preponed. Its two episodes will be aired every Sunday until May 17.

the last dance episode 5 and 6 live details

For American viewers, the Last Dance episodes shall be broadcasted on ESPN, while global viewers will be able to watch it on Netflix. It will, however, not be available on ESPN's other platforms such as ESPN plus or Disney plus streaming platforms. Meanwhile, its edited version will be aired on ESPN2 at the same time. The Last dance episode 5 and 6 live will be streamed on Sunday, May 3 at 9 PM (PT) or Monday, May 4, 7 AM IST for India.

