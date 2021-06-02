What Did Clint Capela Say About Knicks? Hawks Vs Knicks Game 5 Heats Up

The Atlanta Hawks-New York Knicks series has heated up more than anyone would have ever expected. From fans disrespecting players like Trae Young to the Hawks' performance, things remained electric. This includes Clint Capela's trash talk, which fans believe has made the series all the more interesting.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Game 5: What did Clint Capela say?

"They are trying to play tough, push our guys around and talk s***," Capela. "But we can do that too. We showed them as soon as we came back here that we can do that too".

Clint Capela: "We can push guys around too and we can talk shit as well and get a win with it, so what are you going to do about it? ... "



He added that they can also push back, and win with it. Capela remained confident about their win, which they will do at MSG.

"Now we're coming to your home to win this game again and send you on vacation". Capela added that he remains unimpressed with their physical game. This season, Capela has averaged 9 points, 13 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in Round 1.

Capela even spoke about both teams playing two different games, as the Hawks play the "right way", which wins them games.

"I'm too old for that," Derrick Rose said, avoiding the topic about Capela's trash talk.

Tom Thibodeau also refused to speak about his comment, speaking of the Knicks needing to stay focused. "That's just noise. We just need to concentrate on what we need to do and be ready for the first quarter. That's it".

Hawks vs Knicks prediction

The Hawks will beat the Knicks to win the Round 1 series 4-1

Hawks vs Knicks live stream

US fans can watch the upcoming game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offers NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Hawks vs Knicks stats

This postseason, we have Trae Young leading the Hawks with a 27.5-point average, followed by Bogdan Bogdanovic (15.8 PPG) and John Collins (12 PPG). The team is shooting 44.8 % from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range.

