What Did Dennis Schroder Say To Kyrie Irving? Nets Star Upset Over N-word

The Los Angeles Lakers showed their quality last time out when they defeated fellow championship contenders Brooklyn Nets in the absence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers clinched a dominating 126-101 win at the Barclays Center, with new signing Andrew Drummond scoring a double-double to keep the defending champions on track for a top 4 seed. The clash was not without controversy as both Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were ejected from the game following a tussle.

Kyrie Irving Dennis Schroder ejection: What did Dennis Schroder say to Kyrie Irving?

Both Dennis Schroder and Kyrie Irving went ejected in their tussle at the Barclays Center over the weekend as the Lakers clinched a morale-boosting 126-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets. The duo was ejected for the first time in their NBA careers and their exits did hurt their team's momentum. Both Kyrie and Dennis were at it from tip-off and exchanged words after Irving was called for a personal foul on Schroder with 9 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Lakers were 66-62 ahead, and their altercation prompting referee Zach Zarba to separate the two and issue a technical foul to each player.

The N-word is a derogatory racial slur!

It will never be...

-a term of endearment

-reclaimed

-flipped

NEVER FORGET ITS FOUL AND TRUE HISTORY!

Throw that N-word out the window, right alongside all of those other racist words used to describe my people.



We are not slaves or N’s — K.A.I A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 11, 2021

The two continued to jaw at each other, and Irving received his second technical foul, resulting in an automatic ejection. Schroder's second technical came minutes later, and he also left the court. While it is unclear what set off their argument, Kyrie Irving took to social media and claimed that Schroder had used the "N-word" during their heated exchange. The Nets superstar called the word a "derogatory racial slur" and believes that it should have no place in society.

Schroder has maintained his innocence and following the game said that he just waved bye to Kyrie after his ejection. Irving did not address the media following the loss and is expected to miss the upcoming clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to what the team is calling “personal reasons". Kyrie’s absence comes at a time when Brooklyn is experiencing an availability carousel among their Big 3, with Kevin Durant managing his minutes, while James Harden remains ruled out with a hamstring strain.

NBA scores: Lakers vs Nets highlights

Defeat to the Lakers meant that the Brooklyn Nets slipped to second in the Eastern Conference NBA standings. Durant and Irving tried their best to get Brooklyn going, but the Nets were no match for Drummond and Schroder who dominated proceedings. The Lakers duo accumulated 39 points and had support from the rest of the squad with as many as eight Lakers players scoring in double digits. The Lakers will now face off against the New York Knicks, while the Nets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

