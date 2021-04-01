What Did Kevin Durant Say To Michael Rapaport? Nets Star Accused Of Using Homophobic Slur

Quick links:
NBA icon Kevin Durant has been accused of using homophobic slurs by Michael Rapaport. Known for his candid comments, Durant has often landed himself in a controversy. This time, Rapaport shared screenshots of their conversation on Instagram, calling out Durant for the way he spoke to him.
I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The ðŸ himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRFMarch 30, 2021
"I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think [Kevin Durant] would be among them," Rapaport wrote on Instagram. The messages see Durant use various misogynistic and explicit language. He adds that Durant is threatening him, even bringing up his wife in the conversation. "This is supposed to be America's sweetheart right?"
The conversation, as per the screenshots added, started when Rapaport called out Durant for his post-game interview following the Nets win over the Golden State Warriors in December. Durant not only mentions Rapaport's wife but also offers to fight him by asking for his address.
While Durant is always under the spotlight for some rash comments, the homophobic words could earn him a fine from the NBA.
Nah, KD about that action. It’s that simple.— The Hip-Hop Stan (@TResponsibilty) March 30, 2021
Did you really call your lawyer tho ??— Bk (@gambit724) March 30, 2021
I mean, really, what the hell was that?! pic.twitter.com/d4WrvY57mK— Alexandre El_Birdo (@birddesign) March 30, 2021
Well deserved. You a whole ðŸ¤¡— uandme4life (@uandme4life) March 30, 2021
Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he’s pissed....My bad mike, damn!!— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 30, 2021
Durant responded to the messages on Twitter, while replying to a user. He did not deny his words, accepting that he seems to have angered Rapaport. He agreed that it was his bad, and even mentioned that he and the 51-year-old actor have had worse conversations. As per the Nets star, they talk worse daily, but this seems to have upset him.
Durant is currently sidelined due to his hamstring injury and has not played since before the All-Star Game earlier this month. With Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the same team, the Nets have become favourites to win the title this year. Before his injury, Durant was averaging 27.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.