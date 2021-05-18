What Did Kwame Brown Say? Former Wizards Star SLAMS All The Smoke Podcast

Former No.1 pick Kwame Brown has minced no words as he hit out at the members of All The Smoke podcast in a lengthy rant posted on his social media channels. The 39-year-old has long been the butt of jokes from both players and fans and the former Wizards star has finally had enough and retaliated at his detractors. Here's a look at What did Kwame Brown say and the Kwame Brown Wizards career.

What did Kwame Brown say? Former No.1 pick launches foul-mouthed rant at All The Smoke podcast

During Gilbert Arenas’s recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, he spoke about his former Washington Wizards teammate to hosts Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. Arenas stated that playing with Michael Jordan destroyed Brown’s confidence and compared him to a “show pony". Nonetheless, the former Wizards star admitted that Brown could’ve been a generational talent if he only had the confidence and the resiliency the NBA requires. Those comments seemed to have ruffled some feathers as Brown launched a scathing attack on the podcast and had a lot to say in response.

In a video that has now been uploaded on his official YouTube channel. Brown slammed Gilbert Arenas, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes and individually suggesting that the podcast need to focus and channel that energy to some more real problems. He referred to Barnes as “Becky with the Good Hair” and advised him to go to counselling while claimed that Arenas was "the whitest Black boy" he had ever known.

Barnes also responded to the situation during an appearance on ESPN's The Jump. He said "I was just confused, I didn't really know what happened, I didn't know where it came from. I get where he's coming from, he's kind of been the butt of jokes, coming into the league and not being able to live up to that No. 1 potential. If you want to be mad at anyone, be mad at MJ for picking you No. 1". Jackson also replied to Brown's video on Instagram and said he wished him nothing but the best.

Kwame Brown has lived in folklore as one of the biggest busts in NBA history. He was drafted straight out of high school as No. 1 pick in 2001 by the Washington Wizards. Unfortunately for Brown, he was never the player fans and front offices wanted him to be. He still managed a 12-year career in the NBA, and only averages 6 points, 5 rebounds, and less than one assist.

Wizards Celtics prediction

Brown's former side Washington Wizards have shot at the playoffs this term, as they will play the Boston Celtics in the play-in tournament. The franchise led by Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook finished eighth in the Eastern Conference, with a 34-38 record. US fans watch the NBA play-in tournament stream the games via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

