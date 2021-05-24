What Did LeBron James Say To Drake? Billboard Music Awards Winner Hears From Lakers Star

Drake won big at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend, taking home the Artist of the Decade award. The Canadian rapper even made his appearance with his three-year-old son Adonis, a rare treat for fans. That being said, a video package was made for Drake, which was narrated by NBA icon LeBron James.
What did LeBron James say to Drake? LeBron James Drake friendship
The second half of Drake's video package is narrated by James, with whom Drake was partying only a few days ago. Honouring his Artist of the Decade award, James goes on to list all of Drake's wonderful achievements, emphasising that his success is not just luck. "It's not luck my good friends. It's certain destiny," the Los Angeles Lakers star adds.
Fans loved the short video, excited at the NBA star's narration. James and Drake have known each other for years, Drake being an NBA fan and the Toronto Raptors global ambassador. In an old interview, James had spoken about their relationship, stating how they have grown closer with every passing year.
All Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners
- Top Artist – The Weeknd
- Top New Artist – Pop Smoke
- Top Male Artist – The Weeknd
- Top Female Artist – Taylor Swift
- Top Duo/Group – BTS
- Top Billboard 200 Artist – Taylor Swift
- Top Hot 100 Artist – The Weeknd
- Top Streaming Songs Artist – Drake
- Top Song Sales Artist – BTS
- Top Radio Songs Artist – The Weeknd
- Top Social Artist (Fan Voted) – BTS
- Top R&B Artist – The Weeknd
- Top R&B Male Artist – The Weeknd
- Top R&B Female Artist – Doja Cat
- Top Rap Artist – Pop Smoke
- Top Rap Male Artist – Pop Smoke
- Top Rap Female Artist – Megan Thee Stallion
- Top Country Artist – Morgan Wallen
- Top Country Male Artist – Morgan Wallen
- Top Country Female Artist – Gabby Barrett
- Top Country Duo/Group – Florida Georgia Line
- Top Rock Artist – Machine Gun Kelly
- Top Latin Artist – Bad Bunny
- Top Latin Male Artist – Bad Bunny
- Top Latin Female Artist – Karol G
- Top Latin Duo/Group – Eslabón Armado
- Top Dance/Electronic Artist – Lady Gaga
- Top Christian Artist – Elevation Worship
- Top Gospel Artist – Kanye West
- Top Billboard 200 Album – Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
- Top R&B Album – The Weeknd, After Hours
- Top Rap Album – Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
- Top Country Album – Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
- Top Rock Album – Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
- Top Latin Album – Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
- Top Dance/Electronic Album – Lady Gaga, Chromatica
- Top Christian Album – Carrie Underwood, My Gift
- Top Gospel Album – Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
- Top Hot 100 Song – The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
- Top Streaming Song – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
- Top Selling Song – BTS, “Dynamite”
- Top Radio Song – The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
- Top Collaboration (Fan Voted) – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
- Top R&B Song – The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
- Top Rap Song – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
- Top Country Song – Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
- Top Rock Song – AJR, “Bang!”
- Top Latin Song – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
- Top Dance/Electronic Song – SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
- Top Christian Song – Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”
- Top Gospel Song – Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”
(Image credits: AP, Drake Instagram)