What Happened Between Greg Foster Goga Bitadze? Pacers Suspend Assistant

With the way things have been looking, the situation might be a little difficult for the Indiana Pacers. The team is placed ninth in the Eastern Conference, and have won their last matchup against the Atlanta Hawks after two straight losses. What made news was assistant coach Greg Foster and centre Goga Bitadze's altercation during their 104-93 loss vs the Sacramento Kings.

Pacers suspend assistant: What happened between Greg Foster Goga Bitadze?

Pacers are suspending assistant Greg Foster for one game and fining Goga Bitadze for exchange on court Wednesday, sources tell ESPN. Foster and Bitadze have had a strong working relationship this season and that’s expected to continue, but emotions are running high in Indiana. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 6, 2021

On Wednesday (Thursday IST), Foster and Bitadze were involved in an argument on the sidelines, causing the team to take action on both of them. While Bitadze will be fined for the third-quarter altercation, Foster will be suspended for one game. In a timeout called during the game, Foster was yelling a Bitadze as he walked to the team's bench. The players and other coaches had to interfere to keep the two of them away.

The altercation was apparently a result of a play earlier. Bitadze let Maurice Harkless past him, scoring for an easy bucket. While Bitadze retaliated with a three-pointer of his own, he apparently ran back and said something to Foster. Later, the assistant coach is seen yelling at the two-year centre.

The team, with 31 wins and 35 losses, have been going through a rough month. As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, head coach Nate Bjorkgren's future with the Pacers also remains in jeopardy. As per Wojnarowski, Bjorkgren has to work on player relationships, along with some other members of the Pacers organizations. Furthermore, the coach also has to show willingness in trying to deal with those issues.

They had a 15-14 start to the season, but have gone to lose 19 of 34 games.

NBA scores and Pacers playoffs chances

Caris LeVert came through with 31 points and 12 assists during the Pacers vs Hawks games, overcoming their loss vs the Kings. "I just wanted to bounce back," LeVert said in their 133-126 win. "That's what this league is all about. I wanted to be at my best". LeVert came alive down the stretch, later adding that he loves the crunch time moments as they are a part of him.

"We hit some big shots when we needed 'em," Bjorkgren said, giving credit to LeVert as well.

