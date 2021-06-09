What Happened Between Jay Williams And Kevin Durant? Nets Star FUMES Over Giannis Claim

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets absolutely walloped the Milwaukee Bucks in their NBA playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals Game 2 on Monday night. However, the afterglow of that win didn't last long for Nets superstar Kevin Durant. On Tuesday morning, the 11-time NBA All-Star saw something about ESPN analyst Jay Williams that annoyed him so much that he had to tweet about it.

On Tuesday morning, after the Nets beat the Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Kevin Durant slammed ESPN analyst Jay Williams, claiming that he lied on national television about an apparent encounter they had at a holiday party years ago. The Nets star also took issue with Williams, who once told a story, comparing him to Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to Williams, Durant went up to him at a Christmas party a few years ago and told Williams to never compare him to Giannis.

“Don’t you ever compare me to Giannis” - Kevin Durant told Jay Williams put some respek’ on his name.pic.twitter.com/Ed04jM0TLr — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) June 8, 2021

"I’ll tell you a story real quick,” Williams said on his Keyshawn JWill & Zubin show. “We’re at a holiday party for KD’s business and we’re all there, everyone’s hanging out. And I went on TV on ‘Get Up’ that day, and said, [Bucks star] ‘Giannis [Antetokounmpo] was destroying people in the league.’ And I said, ‘When you think about Giannis, it’s [as if Anthony Davis] and Kevin Durant had a baby, to a degree,’ ” Williams recalled.

Durant quickly caught wind of Williams' comments on Tuesday and slammed the ESPN analyst in his response. "This is a F****n lie," Durant commented Tuesday on Instagram. "Jay Williams can NEVER speak for me, ever."

Kevin Durant ain’t happy with Jay Williams 😤 pic.twitter.com/Dyqqn1Fo5Y — Nets Nation (@NetsNationCP) June 8, 2021

Later on Tuesday, Durant hopped on Twitter to comment about Williams again, though this time he didn't mention Willams directly. He wrote, "Man will do anything to advance their careers in this media s***, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please. Keep me out of all that corny a** talk about who is better and legacy and all that dumb a** s***. I don’t even talk like that."

Durant, who dropped 32 points against Giannis and the Bucks as the Nets claimed victory in Game 2, kept his criticism general until the last sentence, which is where he gave away exactly who he was talking about.

