What Happened Between Kevin Durant Shannon Sharpe? Ugly Twitter Feud Goes Viral

Kevin Durant, along with his current campaign with the Brooklyn Nets, has been part of multiple controversies or scandals on Twitter. The two-time NBA champion is vocal about his opinion on social media, which often draws trouble. The most recent was a Kevin Durant Shannon Sharpe feud, which escalated as both celebrities took direct digs at each other.

Shannon Sharpe Twitter: What happened between Kevin Durant Shannon Sharpe?

Kevin Durant's return to the court is not the only talked about affair about the NBA icon's life this month.

Shannon Sharpe usually engages himself in discussions with Skip Bayless, often giving controversial opinions about athletes. However, Sharpe recent quoted Durant indirectly, something the Nets star immediately called out. It came from a tweet, which spoke about Durant declaring himself the best player for having beaten LeBron James in the Finals twice.

Sharpe seems to have believed the quote.

"Y’all drunk uncle out here lying again. When did I say this," Durant asked on Twitter, calling out Sharpe, and using multiple question marks to drive his point.

Y’all drunk uncle out here lying again. When did I say this @ShannonSharpe ??????????????????????????? https://t.co/698XHOxcYn — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

What did Shannon Sharpe say to Kevin Durant?

Y’all remember the fake account when KD said: now everybody wanna play for the heat and Lakers? Let’s go back to being competitive and going at these peoples. Then joins 73-9 warriors and builds Nets into a superpower with Kyrie and Harden. OMGðŸ˜­ https://t.co/SjU18X9XfE — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 13, 2021

The exchange of words did not end there, as Sharpe went to tweet about the fake account and quote. He called out Durant for joining the 73-9 Golden State Warriors and then called him out for teaming up with Kyrie Irving and James Harden to form a big three.

Durant, replied to Sharpe's very tweet, stating that the former NFL tight end was not replying to him. "Ole Shannon refuses to respond to me. Yo Shannon why are u using your platform to push fake quotes about me???" Durant added. He even tweeted about Sharpe using an incorrect quote, explaining how fans have also fallen for it.

Later, Durant revealed that Sharpe had blocked him on Twitter with a "but I'm sensitive" tweet. Sharpe even responded to some comments later on. In the end, he called Durant out again, stating that the Nets star knows where he is found, and they can sort out their difference out of the public eye.

KD, IF* you wanna talk to me. I’m not hard to find, but I’m not going bck and forth on social media. Whatever our differences are. They can be handled out of the eye of social media. ðŸ‘ðŸ¾ðŸ‘ðŸ¾ https://t.co/60CGNzMRg9 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 13, 2021

(Image credits: Shannon Sharpe Instagram, Kevin Durant Twitter and AP)