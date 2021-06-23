Los Angeles Lakers star Alex Caruso has landed himself in troubled waters after he was arrested on Tuesday. The 27-year-old was arrested for marijuana possession by Texas A&M University Police in Brazos County and was charged with two misdemeanour charges. Here's a look at "What happened to Alex Caruso?", "Why was Alex Caruso arrested?" and the Alex Caruso Marijuana charges.

NBA news: Why was Alex Caruso arrested?

As per reports from ESPN, Alex Caruso tried to board a flight at Easterwood Airport in College Station, Texas, which is located on A&M property. The Transportation and Security Administration searched Caruso's bags and found a herb grinder that contained marijuana as per the report. According to online jail records, Caruso was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana. The 27-year-old was subsequently released after posting a bond.

Alex Caruso has been arrested in Texas for possession of marijuana



(h/t @LakersSupply ) pic.twitter.com/iSfd1nQQIR — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 23, 2021

The LA Lakers star, who was born in College Station and played for Texas A&M, was released on a cash bond was set for $3,000 and he paid a $552 fee for the paraphernalia as per The Athletic. The Lakers guard is unlikely to have legal or NBA trouble after he posted his release and paid his fines. Caruso's Lakers teammate LeBron James hilariously reacted to what happened to Alex Caruso.

The 36-year-old used a caricature posted on Twitter by a comedian named Josiah, who he’s endorsed and promoted through his own social media activity in the past as well. The Lakers superstar can’t openly make statements that excuse marijuana use as an NBA player but managed to put his thoughts across perfectly on social media.

Alex Caruso Lakers stats and contract status

The Alex Caruso marijuana case comes in on the heels of the Los Angeles Lakers getting eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the first round by the Phoenix Suns in Game 6. The Lakers guard enters the NBA offseason as an unrestricted free agent and it’s unclear if he’ll stay on with the franchise. Caruso has played a pivotal role for the Lakers from the bench in the last four seasons and has averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 58 games this past season. In six games in the 2021 NBA playoffs, Alex Caruso averaged 5.8 points in 20.2 minutes of action. The 27-year-old won an NBA title with the 2019-20 Lakers, averaging 6.5 points in 24.3 minutes per game in the playoffs.

