What Happened To Brandon Ingram? Why Is He Not Playing Against Golden State Warriors?

Brandon Ingram has been one of the biggest names in NBA in the past few years and has succeeded in making a tremendous impact in the sport courtesy of his offensive wings. His current team New Orleans Pelicans had decided to reward him with a five-year contract after the end of last season as he succeeded in proving his mettle as a player while he was roped in as a free agent.

The New Orleans Pelicans have yet again pinned their hopes on Brandon Ingram in the ongoing NBA season but lately, the franchise has found itself at the receiving end after learning that he would not be able to feature in their next away game against the Golden State Warriors.

Brandon Ingram injury

Ahead of the Pelicans vs Warriors NBA game on Friday at the Chase Center in San Fransisco California, it was officially confirmed that Brandon Ingram's availability for the contest was 'questionable'. This was officially confirmed by the New Orleans Pelicans on their official Twitter handle.

Herbert Jones out, Brandon Ingram questionable for tonight's game at Sacramento#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC https://t.co/ioIuqXO7FC — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 3, 2021

Furthermore, the statement added that Brandon Ingram's availability for the away game against the Golden State Warriors was 'questionable' due to a right hip contusion for which he was also sidelined for each of the previous two games.

In the ongoing season, Brandon Ingram has only managed 7.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists at an average of 25 points in the six games that he has featured so far. In fact, he has been adjudged the Most Improved Player of 2020.

How did Brandon Ingram succeed in becoming a permanent member of New Orleans Pelicans?

Last year, the New Orleans Pelicans ended Brandon Ingram's stint in free agency after agreeing to a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension. The 23-year-old was one of the biggest names available in free agency this season but the Pelicans were in no mood to let the 2016 NBA Draft's second overall pick walk away. Ingram flourished last season, having arrived in New Orleans in a deal that saw Anthony Davis join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brandon Ingram's contract extension made him the fourth player from the 2016 NBA Draft to earn a max contract in the NBA. No. 2 pick Ingram follows in the footsteps of Pascal Siakam (No. 27), Ben Simmons (No. 1) and Jamal Murray (No. 7) in signing max deals, after his five-year $158 million contract extension.