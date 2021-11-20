What Happened To Collin Sexton? Cavaliers' Guard Ruled Out For Remainder Of Season

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has been ruled out of the remainder of the NBA season due to an injury to his knee. Sexton had sustained a torn meniscus in his left knee while playing a game against New York Knicks on November 7. The 22-year-old underwent successful surgery on November 17 to repair the meniscus tear. The Cavaliers shared an update on its official Twitter handle, where it announced that the NBA star's campaign is officially over this year due to the surgery on his knee.

Collin Sexton's stats for the Cavaliers

Sexton, who played 11 matches for the Cavaliers in the 2021-22 season, has an average of 16 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. The former Alabama player set a new career-high earlier this year after he scored 40 points in a game against the Brooklyn Nets. His points average is second best in the team after Darius Garland, who also plays as a point guard for the Cavaliers.

Sexton was selected by the Cavaliers during the 2018 NBA draft following which the franchise attempted to build the entire squad around him. However, despite playing for the Cavaliers for three straight seasons, the professional basketball player was not awarded a contract extension. Sexton will become a free agent next summer and will be able to sign a deal with any franchise in the competition. It will be interesting to see if Sexton is retained by the Cavaliers or is let go because of his injury.

The Cavaliers are all set to play against Brooklyn Nets on November 23 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Ohio. The Cleveland-based franchise has played 14 games in the ongoing season so far and has won nine of those. The Cavaliers are placed at the eighth position in the points table.

Image: AP