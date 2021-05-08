What Happened To Damion Lee? Warriors Player Tests COVID Positive Despite Vaccination

Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee has apparently tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Agreeing that he is one of the few breakthrough cases of COVID-19 who have taken the vaccine, Lee tested positive some days ago. Currently ranked eighth, the Warriors are headed to the play-in tournament with a few regular-season games left to play. So the question arises - 'What happened to Damion Lee?' and the Damion Lee Covid story.

Damion Lee COVID result: What happened to Damion Lee?

According to recent reports, Lee has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 despite having received the vaccination. The Damion Lee vaccine story makes it now one of the few breakthrough cases, as he become one of the only 6000 people to test positive even after the vaccination process (via Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

"I did test positive for COVID about two weeks ago," Lee said while speaking to the media before the Warriors win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday (Friday IST). "I did get the vaccine the middle, end of March, but essentially this was just a rare breakthrough case. ... Right now, there's no timeline in the immediate future for me coming back and playing".

Warriors forward Damion Lee reveals that he became one of the rare people who is fully vaccinated and still tested positive for COVID-19. He explains all the symptoms he went through and is still experiencing, like "brain fog", in this clip pic.twitter.com/Iap6wmq4Rd — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 7, 2021

As mentioned by Lee, he might not return soon. He has been sidelined since April 19 and has reportedly taken the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on March 22. He tested positive on April 21, a few days after his last game in April. Lee stated that he was feeling symptoms like "headache, chills, sneezing, congestion, soreness, body aches", while he kept a track of what was happening with him.

Damion Lee health update: Damion Lee vaccine dose did not work?

"It felt like I was hit by a car. Like hit by two cars at once every step I took," he said. "It hurt, it was pain, soreness. It felt like there was a weight on my chest for a couple of days like it was just hard to breathe". As of now, Lee is coming back into the Warriors facility and was even on the team's bench on Thursday (Friday IST). He will also be getting a chest X-ray done, along with some other tests as his recovery continues.

However, with some symptoms still persisting, Lee is yet to be cleared for basketball or related activities. However, Lee has spoken about feel better as he is around his teammates now. Steve Kerr also spoke about Lee's diagnosis, adding that the result had been shocking. The head coach felt bad for Lee, especially since he was having an excellent season, averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Warriors playoffs chances

When the Warriors started the NBA 2020-21 season, the team showed slight inconsistency, affecting their rank in the Western Conference. However, with the help of a historic campaign from Steph Curry, the team is currently ranked eighth in the West. While the Warriors playoffs chances are not guaranteed, the team will have at least one chance to play in the playoffs.

(Image credits: Damion Lee Instagram)