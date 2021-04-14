What Happened To Daunte Wright? Why Was The Timberwolves-Nets Game Postponed?

On Sunday, it was announced that the NBA clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets that was scheduled to take place at the Target Center on Monday, April 12 had been postponed in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright. Hundreds of protesters poured out on the streets of Brooklyn Center on Sunday and Monday night following the shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old African-American man, during a traffic stop. However, netizens have been curious to know more about what happened to Daunte Wright and why the NBA game was postponed.

The Timberwolves-Nets game tonight has been postponed in wake of police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 12, 2021

What happened to Daunte Wright? Why was Daunte Wright killed?

According to reports, officers pulled Daunte Wright over on Sunday afternoon for a traffic violation related to expired registration tags. Officers then discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest. As the police tried to detain Wright, he stepped back into his car, prompting a brief struggle with officers.

In a graphic body camera video footage shown to reporters on Monday, one officer can be seen pointing a handgun at Wright, while another yells, "I just shot him." Wright's car then travels a few blocks before hitting another vehicle. Police and medical workers pronounced Wright dead at the scene. The officer who shot Wright was identified as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the department.

Daunte Wright’s killing was not a random, disconnected “accident” - it was the repeated outcome of an indefensible system that grants impunity for state violence, rewards it w/ endlessly growing budgets at the cost of community investment, & targets those who question that order. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 13, 2021

Who was Daunte Wright? Daunte Wright protests in Minnesota lead to postponement of NBA game

Court records indicated that a judge issued a warrant for Wright earlier this month after he missed a court appearance. He was facing two misdemeanour charges after the Minneapolis police said he had carried a pistol without a permit and had run from officers last June. However, Wright's killing on Sunday sparked protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, with many throwing bricks and cans at officers later in the day.

On Monday, demonstrators gathered outside a police station in Brooklyn Center, chanting “Killer cop.” Reports claimed that about 40 people had been arrested on a variety of charges including violating curfew and rioting. It is believed that three nearby businesses were looted and a few officers suffered minor injuries as well during the protests.

ðŸ“¸ BKN 127-97 MIN ðŸ“¸ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 14, 2021

Nets vs Timberwolves highlights

In the rescheduled game that took place on Tuesday, Kevin Durant scored 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting in his most productive performance over the past three months as the Brooklyn Nets blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-97. Anthony Edwards had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, who played without Karl-Anthony Towns as the 25-year-old sat out the game to spend time with his family. Joe Harris pitched in with 23 points for the Nets.



