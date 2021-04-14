Last Updated:

What Happened To Daunte Wright? Why Was The Timberwolves-Nets Game Postponed?

What happened to Daunte Wright? The fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old African-American man in Minnesota led to the postponing of the NBA game.

Written By
Arnold Dsouza
what happened to Daunte Wright

On Sunday, it was announced that the NBA clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets that was scheduled to take place at the Target Center on Monday, April 12 had been postponed in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright. Hundreds of protesters poured out on the streets of Brooklyn Center on Sunday and Monday night following the shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old African-American man, during a traffic stop. However, netizens have been curious to know more about what happened to Daunte Wright and why the NBA game was postponed. 

What happened to Daunte Wright? Why was Daunte Wright killed? 

According to reports, officers pulled Daunte Wright over on Sunday afternoon for a traffic violation related to expired registration tags. Officers then discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest. As the police tried to detain Wright, he stepped back into his car, prompting a brief struggle with officers. 

READ | What happened between Kevin Durant Draymond Green? NBA stars recall infamous fight

In a graphic body camera video footage shown to reporters on Monday, one officer can be seen pointing a handgun at Wright, while another yells, "I just shot him." Wright's car then travels a few blocks before hitting another vehicle. Police and medical workers pronounced Wright dead at the scene. The officer who shot Wright was identified as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the department.

READ | LeBron James leads NBA community's tribute to DMX as rapper dies at the age of 50

Who was Daunte Wright? Daunte Wright protests in Minnesota lead to postponement of NBA game

Court records indicated that a judge issued a warrant for Wright earlier this month after he missed a court appearance. He was facing two misdemeanour charges after the Minneapolis police said he had carried a pistol without a permit and had run from officers last June. However, Wright's killing on Sunday sparked protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, with many throwing bricks and cans at officers later in the day. 

READ | T-wolves owner: A-Rod, partner in agreement to buy NBA club

On Monday, demonstrators gathered outside a police station in Brooklyn Center, chanting “Killer cop.” Reports claimed that about 40 people had been arrested on a variety of charges including violating curfew and rioting. It is believed that three nearby businesses were looted and a few officers suffered minor injuries as well during the protests.

READ | Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez's combined net worth as duo nears deal for NBA's Timberwolves

Nets vs Timberwolves highlights

In the rescheduled game that took place on Tuesday, Kevin Durant scored 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting in his most productive performance over the past three months as the Brooklyn Nets blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-97. Anthony Edwards had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, who played without Karl-Anthony Towns as the 25-year-old sat out the game to spend time with his family. Joe Harris pitched in with 23 points for the Nets. 


Image Credits - AP

First Published:
COMMENT