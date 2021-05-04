The Los Angeles Lakers roster, even after Anthony Davis' return, will continue to play without one of their star players. As per a recent Dennis Schroder health update, the player will be out for multiple days. The news was confirmed by head coach Frank Vogel on Monday (Tuesday IST).

What happened to Dennis Schroder? Lakers guard reveals he's not vaccinated

According to recent reports, Lakers guard Schroder will be missing 10 to 14 days in the league due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. He was out during the team's 121-114 loss vs the Toronto Raptors, which was LeBron James' second game back. The guard himself spoke about the vaccination, and how he and James are probably the two stars who are not vaccinated on the team.

Previously, Schroder has missed games due to contact tracing. "We definitely pointed out to our whole team the benefits of as many guys getting vaccinated as possible. And how there's competitive advantages to it. There's just, for lack of a better word, lifestyle advantages of doing it," Vogel said. He added that they can do more "team-oriented" things if 85% get vaccinated.

Dennis Schroder quarantine: When will Dennis Schroder return?

However, while Vogel spoke about the team, he added that they have to respect one's personal choice. "I think our team is predicated on health," James had said, adding that they need to be healthy as a team.

Is LeBron James vaccinated?

Fans remained surprised at Schroder's interview, many unable to understand why James has not been vaccinated. Some accepted the player's personal choice, while some even looked at is a stubborn move. "Damn Bron... why are you not vaccinated," one fan wrote, joining others in urging the Lakers star to be vaccinated.

