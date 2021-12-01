What Happened To Devin Booker? Suns' Shooting Guard Leaves Game Midway Against Warriors

When the Phoenix Suns took on the Golden State Warriors in a Tuesday night NBA game at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, the home side suffered a massive blow as it lost the All-Star guard Devin Booker halfway through the game. The Phoenix Suns later announced that Booker was ruled out of the match due to a hamstring injury he suffered on his left leg minutes before the halftime break. Despite losing one of its key players, the Suns managed to register a victory over the Warriors.

Before the hamstring injury forced Booker out of the play, the 25-year-old had scored 10 points, including 2 rebounds and one assist in the game. The Suns were leading the game 56-54. Booker has played every game for the Suns in the ongoing edition of the National Basketball League. The shooting guard averages a whopping 23.2 points per game and is at the top of the list amongst Suns players. Deandre Ayton, who is the second-best performer for the Suns in the 2021-22 season, has an average of 16 points per game.

Booker played an important role in helping his side beat the Brooklyn Nets on November 28, where he scored more than 30 points in a single game for the third time in a row. It was also the Suns' 16th consecutive game with a loss. Booker has now cemented his place in the NBA as one of the best shooting guards, often earning comparisons to his mentor Kobe Bryant.

Suns vs Warriors

Meanwhile, the Suns registered a record 17th consecutive win on Tuesday as they beat the Warriors 104-96. The Suns had entered the game on the back of a 16-game winning streak, which they continued as they held the Warriors under 100 points for the first time in the ongoing season. The Warriors had never scored less than 100 points in the 2021-22 edition. The Suns' defence was the crucial factor in the home side winning the game as they kept cornering the Warriors' best player in the form of Stephen Curry. The 33-year-old could score only 12 points in the game, including 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Image: AP