What Happened To Devin Cannady? Cannady Injury Update As Rookie Suffers HORROR Leg Break

Orlando Magic's Sunday (Monday IST) game against the Indiana Pacers ended with rookie Davin Cannady being carried off the court in a stretcher. The injury was severe, and will definitely require surgery to fix. Fans reacted to the horror injury on social media, sending positive thoughts and well wishes Cannady's way.

Devin Cannady injury update: What happened to Devin Cannady?

Magic reserve guard Devin Cannady challenged a shot, landed and is now down, with an apparent injury to his lower right leg. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) April 26, 2021

As per reports, Cannady has been diagnosed with an open fracture of his ankle, which will require surgery to fix. The injury happened during a fastbreak in the first period itself, where Cannady went against Edmond Sumner at the rim. However, Sumner and Cannady's legs collided and tangled during the fall, resulting in the injury.

What is open fracture ankle?

Reports and tweets highlighted that a fewer number of fans in the arena made Cannady's painful screams audible on the live broadcast. In the video and images, blood could be seen through Cannady's sock. Teammates and medical staff promptly made their way to Cannady, covering his ankle immediately.

Later, he was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital, giving a thumbs-up as he made his exit. While a timeline for his return is not yet known, he will definitely end up missing the remaining 2020-21 season.

"I just saw my teammate was down, and I just did what he would probably do for me," Mo Bamba said after the game (via The Athletic). "I just thought quick and I didn't want him to see [the injury]. I just took my shirt off my back and gave it to him".

Coach Tyrone Corbin referred to him as the good guy, all of them praying for his speedy recovery. "He's worked his tail off to continue to get better, and it's just sickening to see him go down like that".

Fans and others react to Devin Cannady Orlando Magic injury

Hate injuriesðŸ˜”



Praying for you Devin Cannady ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ» here for you — Jusuf NurkiÄ‡ (@bosnianbeast27) April 26, 2021

Devin Cannady leg break video

Devin Cannady was taken out on a stretcher after suffering a lower leg injury ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/a4B7dJjb8V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 26, 2021

Hate seeing this with anyone man — Sorry, We Tried. (@SorryWeTried) April 26, 2021

Being a Magic fan has been so rough this year. — AJ Papagno (@AJPapagno) April 26, 2021

Cannady, before playing in the NBA, was actually a part of the G League with the Long Island Nets. He went undrafted in 2019. While he was a part of the Orlando Magic before the season began, he was waived after a few preseason games. He then played with Magic's G League team. The team won the title, and Cannady won the Finals MVP. This month, he signed a 10-day contract with the Magic, following which they finalised a two-way deal.

(Image credits: AP)