What happened to DMX? LeBron James sends prayers as rapper remains critical

Earl Simmons, popularly known as DMX, is currently on life support. The rapper was hospitalized after a heart attack and is reported to be in a vegetable stage. The 50-year-old overdosed on drugs, and initial reports add that they were unaware of what caused the heart attack. So here is what happened to DMX -

"To one of my fav artist growing up and still to this day DMX, my prayers are with you and sent to the almighty heaven’s above," James wrote on Twitter. The Los Angeles Lakers star was among many fans praying for the rapper, adding a praying and a cross emoji. Fans commented on James' tweet, some becoming aware of the DMX health update via the NBA icon's comment.

LeBron James DMX: Fans react to LeBron James Twitter tribute

DMX latest news: What is DMX health update?

Besides the LeBron James DMX tweet, this weekend, DMX's lawyer Murray Richman revealed that the rapper was on life support at the White Plains Hospital.

DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday evening at White Plains Hospital.“He had a heart attack. He’s quite ill,” Richman said. He added that while being like his son, DMX is a tremendous person and entertainer and human being.

As per reports, he was rushed to the hospital after collapsing in his house. He remains in the ICU.

The rapper has had a successful career, releasing his first studio album in 1998. The album, It’s Dark and Hell is Hot, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. “...And Then There Was X,” “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” “The Great Depression” and “Grand Champ" were some of his other successful works. He has a total of seven albums, earning himself three Grammy nominations.

DMX has previously dealt with substance abuse. In 2019, he cancelled some shows and checked himself into rehab. Last year, he was with Snoop Dogg in the Verzuz battle, which has had 500,000 viewers.

