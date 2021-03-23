What Happened To Elgin Baylor? Lakers 'Aerialist Pioneer' Passes Away At Age Of 86

The Elgin Baylor death took place on Monday due to natural causes. The Los Angeles Lakers explained the 'What happened to Elgin Baylor' query through a statement posted on their social media accounts. The Elgin Baylor career with the Lakers span across 14 season as he influenced the game with his athleticism while earning the title as the "Aerialist Pioneer".

Elgin Baylor death: What happened to Elgin Baylor?

While the Elgin Baylor Lakers career did not see him win any title with the franchise, fans still recognize the Hall of Famer as a legend. Scoring a 27.4 points average during his career, the 11-time All-Star played a big role in transforming the game into the ariel show it is. He played 14 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, in Minneapolis and Los Angeles.

In 2018, the Lakers also honoured him with a statue outside their home arena, Staples Center. He even worked as a personnel executive with the Los Angeles Clippers, maintaining his close ties to the city of LA. “Elgin Baylor set the course for the modern NBA as one of the league’s first superstar players,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, adding that Elgin was also a man of principle. "He was a leading activist during the height of the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s and an influential voice among his fellow players".

While he played in an era where NBA did not have his international fame yet, Baylor's game laid the base players would build on for generations. “Elgin was THE superstar of his era — his many accolades speak to that,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said in his statement.

However, Baylor played in Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain's era, both of whom claimed all the titles and scoring titles respectively. Per reports, the latter half of Baylor's career affected by knee injuries. However, he and Jerry West were the first among the Lakers' famous duos.

“My first few years in the league, he cared for me like a father would a son,” West said. "We shared the joy of winning and the heartbreaking losses in the finals. He was a prince both on and off the court".

Baylor lost six Finals, most of them to the Celtics. Though the Lakers won in 1972, Baylor had already retired.

Elgin Baylor: Forever part of our Lakers Family. pic.twitter.com/zcRhVUSSmx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 22, 2021

Elgin Baylor cause of death

Baylor, as per reports, passed away due to natural causes. He was 86, and was with his wife Elaine and daughter Krystal.

Elgin Baylor Lakers: Twitter reacts to news

This guy was serving in the army and playing ball part time meanwhile today’s NBA players “load manage” and play ball part time it seems — NightShroud (@NightShroud___) March 22, 2021

before every other athletic dude that played the game, Elgin Baylor did it first. — gregg ibe (@GreggIbe) March 22, 2021

No no no no no no way bro — Kameron Hunter (@KameronHunte) March 22, 2021

Rest in paradise Legend! ðŸ˜¢ — Steve Mc7nelly (@stevemcomedy) March 22, 2021

A proper legend. Rest in peace, Elgin. — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) March 22, 2021

Elgin Baylor career

Averaging 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds in his career, he was the first player in the league to post 70 points in a game. As of now, he still holds his record for most points scored in a single NBA Finals games with 61 points (1962 vs Boston). He averaged a career-best 38.2 points during the 1962 season, where he played on the weekends while being active as an Army reservist.

He struggled in academics but played basketball at the Seattle University from 1956-58, averaging an impressive 31.3 points per game, even leading their team to the 1958 NCAA championship game – where they lost to the Kentucky Wildcats. He was the No.1 Draft Pick for the Minneapolis Lakers in 1958. He even won the Rookie of the Year award.

RIP ELGIN BAYLOR (1934-2021)



â—¾ï¸ Dunk Pioneer

â—¾ï¸ All-NBA 1st Team 10 of 1st 11 seasons

â—¾ï¸ 71 PTS, 25 REB

â—¾ï¸ 61 PTS, 22 REB in NBA Finals

â—¾ï¸ Avg 38/19/5 while on military duty (played w/ Lakers on weekends)pic.twitter.com/UfEtLCOeIl — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 22, 2021

(Image credits: AP)