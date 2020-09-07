What Happened To Giannis Antetokounmpo? Bucks Star Injures Ankle During Game 4 Vs Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks entered the second-round playoffs after a 4-1 Round 1 victory against the Orlando Magic. However, the No.1 regular-season seed failed to perform during their Round 2 series against the Miami Heat, falling 3-0 before their first 118-115 overtime victory during Game 4. Though the Bucks managed to avoid a 4-0 sweep, Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game with an injured ankle.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo? Giannis injury update after Heat vs Bucks Game 4

After a good start during the first quarter, Giannis injured himself at the 10:18 mark during the second period. The reigning NBA MVP was fouled by Heat's Andre Iguodala, following which he drove into the paint. Giannis' reaction was immediate, as he clutched his right ankle while crying out in pain. He was helped off the court, after which he returned to make two free throws. However, the Bucks announced at half-time that Giannis would be sitting out the rest of the game.

During a post-game interview, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer stated that the Greek star will be treated and placed under observation for at least 24 to 48 hours. Khris Middleton, who helped secure the Bucks' win, stated that they were determined to win knowing that Giannis was "laying it out on the line out there" for the team. "His ankle was already in bad shape, and he still went out there in the first quarter in the minutes that, in the first and second quarter, however long he was out there, he gave it his all," Middleton said after his 36-point performance. He added they had to respect their teammate and would play as hard as they could.

Giannis waiting for the team as they return to the locker room. hell yes. pic.twitter.com/hxVy96KgzW — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 6, 2020

Giannis was a game-time decision for Game 4 as he had injured his ankle during Game 3's first half last week. During the practice sessions, Giannis was able to move around freely. Before his exit, Giannis contributed with 19 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 8-of-10 from the field.

Giannis walked towards the bus wearing a protective boot on his right ankle. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 6, 2020

Giannis return: Is Giannis playing Game 5 vs Heat?

Antetokounmpo then immediately checked out of the game and walked on his own to Milwaukee's locker room. He wouldn't be seen again, as the Bucks ruled out their superstar forward at half-time when they were clinging to a 50-48 lead. Eric Bledsoe stated that no matter the outcome, they would play how they always have. This was, according to reports, the first time a team won in overtime while facing elimination since the Heat's victory over the San Antonio Spurs during Game 6 of the 2012 NBA Finals.

Budenholzer further voiced his concerns for Giannis, stating that he feels his efforts during those 11 minutes will not go to waste. "I think they threw a big punch early, and Giannis was able to keep us afloat." He praised Giannis' form, stating that the 25-year-old gave them the much-needed boost. However, there is no statement yet on whether the Bucks star will return for Game 5 or not.

Heat vs Bucks Game 4 highlights: Bucks beat Heat despite Giannis' early exit

Middleton added 8 rebounds and 8 assists to his 34-point performance, 21 of which came during a stunning third quarter. As per ESPN, these are the most a Bucks player has made during a playoff game since Tim Thomas (19 points) during the 1996-97 season. Middleton's clutch three-pointer propelled their team to victory with only 6.9 seconds left on the clock. Bledsoe added 14 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists, while Brook Lopez posted 14 points and 5 rebounds. George Hill scored 12 points off the bench. Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday, 6:30 pm EST (Wednesday 4:00 am IST).

