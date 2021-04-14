Last Updated:

What Happened To Jamal Murray? Jamal Murray Injury Update As Nuggets Lose Star

What happened to Jamal Murray? During the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets game this week, Murray tore his ACL after a fall in the final period.

Written By
Devika Pawar
what happened to jamal murray

The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray for an indefinite period of time. During the team's game against Golden State Warriors, Murray injured himself, effectively sidelining himself for the rest of the season, maybe more. Murray's injury will come as a big blow to the team and fans, definitely hoping for another shot at winning a title. So the query trending largely on social media is - 'What happened to Jamal Murray?'

What happened to Jamal Murray? Will Jamal Murray play this season?

With a torn ACL in his left knee, he will be out indefinitely as the Jamal Murray return remains uncertain. The team announced the news on Tuesday, clearly a big setback for the team. The team reached the Western Conference Finals last season, and had been playing better this time around, hoping for another deep playoff run.  

READ | Jokic leads Nuggets to 8th straight win by beating Spurs

As per the Jamal Murray injury update, during the Nuggets' loss against the Warriors, Murray drove the lane, falling onto the court when he went to elevate with his left foot. The guard grabbed his knee immediately, clearly in pain. Following the injury, people around the league along with fans sent well wishes Murray's way. While he might be re-evaluated throughout rehab, an ACL injury takes months to recover from. 

READ | Celtics have 31-3 run in comeback victory over Nuggets

Jamal Murray injury update: When will Jamal Murray return?

Additionally, Murray had missed four games before Monday due to a sore right knee. 

This season, he was averaging 21.1 points and 4.8 assists this season. During the Warriors game, Murray played for 33 minutes, scoring 17 points. He hurt himself with around 50 seconds left in the game. While a wheelchair was brought for him, Murray limped off the court with help. 

READ | Boston bullies: Celtics' 31-3 run ends Nuggets' win streak

With Murray gone, the team could have Monte Morris or Facundo Campazzo step in. While both have their pros, no one will be able to offer the ball-handling and long-distance Murray did. 

READ | Curry scores 53 as Warriors beat Nuggets 116-107

“You all know what he means to us. He’s ‘the dude,’ you know what I’m saying — Nikola and Jamal,” Michael Porter Jr said after the Warriors game. "They've brought this team to new heights. You talk about their closing all the time, but we need Jamal. We all know that". Porter added that they are all most worried about his well-being individually, the team being an afterthought. 

Fans react to Jamal Murray latest news

(Image credits: AP)

First Published:
COMMENT