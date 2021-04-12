The Golden State Warriors might be up for a challenge soon, especially if rookie James Wiseman is out for the rest of the season. The No. 2 overall 2020 NBA Draft pick has been out for a few days earlier this season. However, his current knee injury might push the James Wiseman return until after the playoffs.

What happened to James Wiseman? Is James Wiseman out for the season?

Warriors center James Wiseman has suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee, sources tell ESPN. No timeline on a return yet. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2021

After his injury against the Houston Rockets this weekend, the Warriors rookie might not return to the court for the remainder of the season. As per The Athletic and The Stadium's Shams Charania, Wiseman suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee. The injury, unfortunately, can keep him out of the season entirely.

James Wiseman injury update

Warriors rookie James Wiseman is feared to be out for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/Au3tWBXvmI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2021

During the Rockets game on Saturday (Sunday IST), Wiseman suffered from a hard fall. He played for six minutes before leaving the game, not coming back. While his rookie season has been unsuccessful, Wiseman’s role has become essential for the team.

He is averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 51.9 per cent from the field. He has played 39 games this season. While his offensive skills have been complimented, defensive play had been faulted time and again.

As mentioned above, Wiseman has missed multiple games earlier due to his sprained wrist. The young star had missed three weeks in February, which slowed down his 2020-21 season. With Wiseman out, the Warriors roster will also be displaced.

Mostly, with Wiseman out for some time, Kevon Looney should see more minutes on the court. Additionally, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Alen Smailagic will also see more game time in Wiseman’s absence.

James Wiseman Warriors contract

Wiseman is currently signed to a two-year, $17,897,040 deal with the Golden State Warriors. The entire amount is guaranteed, the average salary is $8,948,520. This season, he will earn $8,730, 240, carrying a cap hit and dead cap value of the same amount.

Earlier, head coach Steve Kerr has been called out for the way he has been using James Wiseman. However, the coach spoke about Kobe Bryant and his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers. "What we've learned is we can't rush it," Kerr said, explaining that Wiseman cannot be force-fed.

"That's really par for the course for players who have been in James' shoes in the past," Kerr continued, moving on to draw in comparison to players like Kobe Bryant or Kevin Garnett, who did not play college. Kerr believes the James Wiseman rookie season could be similar to Bryant's.

The Warriors are placed tenth on the Western Conference table with 25 wins and 28 losses. The team will host the Denver Nuggets for their next game on Monday (Tuesday IST) at the Chase Center. The game is scheduled for 10:00 PM EST (7:30 AM IST).

(Image credits: James Wiseman Instagram)