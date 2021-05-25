What Happened To Keith Appling? Former Michigan State Player Arrested For Detroit Shooting

Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling was arrested earlier on Monday for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that took place in Detroit on Saturday, May 22. Appling was named a suspect in the shooting that left a 66-year-old man dead following a verbal altercation. The verbal altercation turned physical and Appling reportedly fired multiple gunshots at the older man, according to reports from the Detroit Police.

What happened to Keith Appling? Former Basketball star arrested over involvement in Detroit shooting

On Saturday, Keith Appling was named a suspect in the shooting that left a 66-year-old man dead in Detroit. The Detroit Police have claimed Appling and the man got into an argument on Saturday evening that escalated into a physical fight. Appling is accused of firing several shots, fatally wounding the unidentified man, and driving away from the scene in a newer model, tan coloured Buick Regal. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Keith Appling arrest: Did Police find former basketball star with firearm?

A witness told police he heard "multiple gunshots" during the altercation and went outside to see Appling "standing there with a stupid look on his face," according to The Detroit News. The witness told police that Appling had a gun in his hand. On Monday, Appling was arrested without incident at the 1500 block of Commerce Park Drive in Chelsea by state troopers. A firearm was also recovered during the arrest, according to Michigan State Police.

However, the incident is still under investigation. Appling faced drug charges in February 2020, and according to news outlets was sentenced in December to 18 months probation. In 2017, he was sentenced to a year in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.

Who is Keith Appling? Keith Appling Michigan State basketball career and honours

Appling, who played for the Spartans from 2010 to 2014, scored 1,509 points during his four-year career with Michigan State. Appling was also the team captain. He was the 2010 Michigan Mr Basketball and he started 124 games during his time with the program, helping Michigan State reach two Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight.

The Detroit native went undrafted in 2014 but carved out a professional career in the G League and internationally. He was also an NBA D-League All-Star in 2016 and did appear in five games for the Orlando Magic during the 2015-16 NBA season. However, he never made it back to the NBA.

