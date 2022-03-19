What Happened To Kevin Durant? NBA Star Fined For Obscenity Towards Fan

Brooklyn Nets veteran Kevin Durant was recently fined $25,000 for using explicit language towards a fan sitting near the court during the Nets' clash against Dallas Mavericks at the Barclays Center on Wednesday. The incident transpired when the fan asked Durant to take over the game, and Durant replied by asking him to shut up, using obscene words to support his statement. As per TMZ Sport, the fan said, “KD you gotta take this game over,” before the All-Star came up with his reply.

It is understood that a referee standing nearby overheard the entire exchange and went on to report it. Durant’s social media activity suggests the player already knew his fate, as he tweeted a symbolic meme featuring a girl handing over some cash. NBA announced the punishment on Durant on Friday afternoon and informed about the fine through an official statement.

Informing that the incident took place with 9.4 seconds remaining in the second quarter, the league said, “Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined USD 25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan.” Meanwhile, the sanction was announced by Byron Spruell, the President of League Operations.

What else happened during the match?

On the match front, Nets faced a defeat in their home game, as Mavericks won the match 111-113. Durant scored the maximum of 23 points for the Nets after playing for 40 mins, while Goran Dragic scored 21 points. At the same time, Mavericks marched to victory, courtesy of Luka Doncic’s effort to score 37 points, alongside Spencer Dinwiddie’s tally of 22 points.

Kevin Duran's heroics for Brooklyn Nets on Friday

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant went on to notch up an incredible tally of 38 points for the Nets in their next game on Friday night, against the Portland Trail Blazers. Recovering from the loss against Dallas, Durant rallied with 38 points, six assists, and six rebounds and helped the team defeat Portland Trail Blazers. Seth Curry contributed to Nets’ 128-123 win at home, while Josh Hart with 25 points and Brandon Williams with 24 points were the top scorer for Portland.

