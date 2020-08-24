What Happened To Kristaps Porzingis? Mavs Forward Could Miss Game 5 Vs Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks levelled the playoffs series 2-2 after their 135-133 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday (Monday IST). While fans were expecting Luka Doncic to sit out after his ankle sprain during Game 3, it was Kristaps Porzingis who was ruled out of the Mavericks' win due to right knee soreness. As per reports, the 25-year-old star power forward will now be undergoing an MRI.

What happened to Kristaps Porzingis? Kristaps Porzingis injury update

Rick Carlisle: Porzingis is going to get an MRI this afternoon on his right knee, has not been ruled out for Game 5 "so we'll hope for the best." — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) August 23, 2020

According to reports, Porzingis was removed from the Mavericks' lineup sometime before the game after experiencing pain in his right knee during the warmups. Porzingis added that he was dealing with the injury during recent games, but was surprised after the pain became an issue later on. Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle also spoke on Porzingis' injury and status for the upcoming game.

Kristaps Porzingis injury update: When will Kristaps Porzingis return?

Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) will NOT play per Mavericks. — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) August 23, 2020

“He has not been ruled out for Game 5,” coach Carlisle said, “so we’ll hope for the best and hope he feels better.” In February 2018, the Latvian forward tore his left knee ACL. Following his ACL injury, he missed ten games from December to mid-January due to the same right knee soreness diagnosis. After Mavericks vs Clippers Game 4, Porzingis was listed as probable due to a "left heel contusion", and not knee soreness. In the playoffs series, Porzingis is currently averaging 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1 block.

Trey Burke on Kristaps Porzingis return and injury

Teammate and Mavericks guard Trey Burke also spoke about Porzingis' performance after the game. “I [saw] how he was moving in warm-ups,” Burke said. “He wasn’t moving like himself.” After Doncic's three-point at the buzzer, Doncic updated everyone on his sprained ankle but didn't speak about Porzingis. “Obviously it wasn’t 100%,” Doncic said, “but I think it was good.”

The Clippers, on the other hand, were without Patrick Beverley, who missed his third consecutive game due to his strained left calf. The 32-year-old has missed eight games at the bubble due to his injury. Before Game 4, head coach Doc Rivers had stated that he had no update Beverley's injury.

(Image credits: Kristaps Porzingis Instagram)