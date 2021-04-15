With a heavy heart, former San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge will be retiring from the NBA. Starting his career over a decade ago, the 35-year-old Brooklyn Nets center has dedicated his entire life to basketball. Now, in a heartfelt post on social media, Aldridge announced his retirement.

Statement from our GM Sean Marks on the retirement of LaMarcus Aldridge: pic.twitter.com/3WKRJgAmpn — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 15, 2021

What happened to LaMarcus Aldridge? Why did LaMarcus Aldridge retire?

"Today I write this letter with a heavy heart," Aldridge begins, explaining how he played his last game (vs Los Angeles Lakers) with an irregular heartbeat. "With that being said, I've made the decision to retire from the NBA. For 15 year, I've put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and family first".

His post details his reason to quit, and why he is taking the step he has taken. "I'm thankful for everything this game has given me," he adds, highlighting the memories and friendships he vows to keep with him forever. He thanked Portland for drafting him, a skinny kid from Texas, before thanking the San Antonio Spurs for making him a part of their family.

In the end, he thanked the Nets, who wanted Aldridge for who he was in an ever-changing game. He lamented not being able to stay with them for long but was happy being part of a special group. He signs off on an emotional note, letting fans know that you will never "know when something will come to an end", so one should enjoy it every day. "I can truly say I did just that".

LaMarcus Aldridge health update

After the Nets loss against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month, it was announced that Aldridge would be out of the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In his letter, he speaks about his irregular heartbeat, and how it had him worried. The centre explained that while the team got him checked out promptly. However, the incident being one of the scariest he experienced, Aldridge chose to retire.

LaMarcus Aldridge career with the NBA

LaMarcus Aldridge is one of only 25 players in NBA history with 19,000+ career points and 8,000+ career rebounds.



A 7x All-Star and 5x All-NBA.



Hell of a career. pic.twitter.com/CLqqVFVNn2 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 15, 2021

Aldridge, now 35, was the Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 Pick No. 2 in 2006. He was with the Blazers for nine seasons, before moving to the Spurs in 2015. He stayed with them for five years, the seven-time NBA All-Star's final destination in the NBA was Brooklyn. He has played five games for the team, averaging 12.8 points per game.

Aldridge will retire with an average of 13.5 points in his career, shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point line.

Fans react to Aldridge retirement news

Brooklyn Nets next play Charlotte Hornets on Friday in the NBA regular season.

(Image credits: LaMarcus Aldridge Instagram)