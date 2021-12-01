What Happened To Lebron James? LA Lakers Star Enters NBA's Health & Safety Protocol

Problems don't seem to leave Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as the player is set to miss the game against Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. However, reports are suggesting that it is not only the games against Kings but he could be out for future NBA games as well after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols by testing positive for COVID-19.

Is LeBron James COVID positive?

According to TMZ report, LeBron James did end up testing positive for COVID. The report further states that James tested positive for COVID-19 after using a lateral flow test. The 36-year-old was given a follow-up PCR test to confirm the diagnosis. However, that test came back negative. He was then given a third tie-breaker test, which came back positive. As per the report, a chartered flight was arranged for the Lakers star to safely fly back to Los Angeles.

LeBron James is out tonight against Sacramento due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 30, 2021

With Lebron James set to be out for 10 days, it only means that he will also miss the Los Angeles Lakers' games against the Los Angeles Clippers on December 4, Boston Celtics on December 8 and the Memphis Grizzlies on December 10.

Lebron James' health and safety protocols

The news about Lebron James' health and safety protocols was tweeted by The Athletic reporter Shams Charania after which even the Lakers confirmed about Lebron James entering the health and safety protocols by retweeting their own reporter Mike Trudell.

As per the report, an NBA player would enter COVID-19 protocols only after either testing positive for the virus or being flagged in contact tracing of an infected person while unvaccinated. The Lakers however did not clarify as to why LeBron James, who said that he is vaccinated, has been sidelined.

How many games has LeBron James missed for Los Angeles Lakers this season?

LeBron James has already missed 11 of the Los Angeles Lakers' 22 games this season due to ankle and abdominal injuries. The Lakers are 7-4 with him and 4-7 without him. So far this season, he is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.4% from the field.