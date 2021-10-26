What Happened To LeBron James? Will He Play Next Match Against Spurs?

As the Los Angles Lakers barely managed to scrape past the Memphis Grizzlies in their 121-118 win on Sunday in the NBA, LeBron James might just have managed to escape without a major injury. Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane collided with James' right leg in the first half, causing James to go down. The Lakers star stayed down for a few minutes as LA called for a timeout to get him checked by the medical staff. A scare for all those involved with the Lakers as it was the same leg where he had suffered a high right ankle sprain last season which caused him to miss 26 games.

"The first thing I was thinking to myself was, 'Not again,'" James told the press after the game. "Because obviously, it was almost similar but not the same kind of play. Guy falls into my leg and there's nothing you can do about it and I couldn't get my leg out of there in time."

The collision

The coming together of the players happened when Dwight Howard tried to intercept Bane's finger-roll with about 6 and a half minutes remaining in the second quarter. Bane ended up shooting through the net and then fell to the floor, James was next to him and did not see Bane falling on him as they both collided. The last time he rolled his ankle he ended up leaving the court because of the severity. However, LeBron James managed to get up and stay in the game where he ended up logging 40 minutes, finishing with 19 points, six assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in LA's win.

"Just wanted to take a moment on the floor, just hopefully it wasn't getting worse," James said about the moments after the collision. "Had an opportunity just to tie my shoe again and see if I'm able to go, I was able to continue to go." He said that he felt "sore" after the game but he would receive "around the clock" treatment before Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs which he plans on playing. "Hopefully I'm ready to go," James said.

