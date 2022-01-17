What Happened To NBA Star Kevin Durant? How Long Could He Be Ruled Out?

NBA superstar and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant missed the second half of the NBA 2021-22 game between the Nets and New Orleans Pelicans at the Barclays Center on Saturday night after a collision involving teammate Bruce Brown. The 33-year-old basketball player sprained his left knee after Bruce bumped into a diving Herbert Jones, and fell backward on Durant.

The Nets forward grabbed his knee and tried to walk before asking to be removed from the game. He was later seen limping as he left the arena in the fourth quarter of the match. After an MRI exam on Sunday, it was confirmed that Durant has a sprained medial collateral ligament of his knee on Saturday during as the Nets were finally looking to have a lengthy run with their Big Three- Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

How long is Kevin Durant out?

Brooklyn Nets took to their official Twitter handle on Sunday to shed light on their star player's whereabouts. Confirming Durant’s injury, the team said he will be expected to return to full strength after a rehabilitation period. However, the team didn’t provide a timetable regarding the same.

Following an MRI this morning, Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee. Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation. Updates regarding his return will be provided as appropriate. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 16, 2022

Brooklyn Nets' schedule ahead-

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets start their four-game road trip on Monday, starting with their match against Cleveland Cavaliers. The stretch will see Brooklyn playing nine out of 11 games on the road, which would have given the team plenty of games with Durant, Jame Harden, and Kyrie Irving. However, Durant’s injury has now forced the team to make amends to their plan, who earned a dominating win against New Orleans on Saturday night. Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play in the home games for the Nets due to his unvaccinated status from the Covid-19 vaccine. The city’s Covid-19 restriction norms mandate professional athletes playing in New York City’s public venues to be fully vaccinated.

The team will miss the services of Durant, who averaged 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game for the Nets in the season. At the same time, Harden starred in the home game against Pelicans and he averages 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists in the season. Whereas Irving has played only three games in the season, and the Big Three have played together in only two occasions.

(Image: AP)