Last Updated:

What Happened To Russell Westbrook? Why Did A Fan Throw Popcorn At Wizards Star?

What happened to Russell Westbrook? While Russell Westbrook was returning to the locker room, one Philadelphia fan threw popcorn on the Wizards star.

Written By
Devika Pawar
what happened to russell westbrook

Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards dropped Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers now have a 2-0 lead in the series, and Westbrook has injured his right ankle. However, the fans in Philadelphia were a little unwelcoming, and one threw popcorn over Westbrook as he made his way back to the locker room. Here is more on what happened to Russell Westbrook and the Wizards vs 76ers Game 2 highlights -

What happened to Russell Westbrook? Why did a fan throw popcorn at Westbrook?

After one person dunked popcorn on Westbrook as he left, other fans and players remained angered over the issue. Westbrook's reaction was immediate, as he had to be restrained by staff members around him. The fan was ejected later on. 

READ | Rishabh Pant a Scottie Pippen fan? DC captain sports NBA legend's jersey in workout video

"To be completely honest, this s*** is getting out of hand, especially for me. The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f*** they want to do - it's just out of pocket," Westbrook said. "There are certain things that cross the line. Any other setting ... a guy were to come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head, you know what happens". 

READ | Knicks' Julius Randle wins NBA's Most Improved Player award

Westbrook added that in arenas, they have to start protecting players. "We'll see what the NBA does". Bradley Beal as well agreed that the incident was completely disrespectful, and added that Philadelphia was better than that. 

READ | Harris scores 37, leads 76ers past Wizards 125-118 in Game 1

"This was classless, unacceptable behavior, and we're not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center," said Valerie Camillo, the center's business operations president in a statement. "We're proud to have the most passionate fans in the country and the best home-court and home-ice advantage around, but this type of behavior has no place in our arena". 

READ | Simmons leads 76ers past Wizards; Westbrook injured

Twitter reacts to why did a fan throw popcorn at Westbrook query

Wizards vs 76ers Game 2 results

Westbrook, even before his injury, struggles a little on the court as he scored 10 points, 11 assists, and 6 rebounds while shooting 2-of-10 from the field. The 76ers are in the lead and might secure a 3-0 advantage with Westbrook injured and not at full health. Bradley Beal had 33 points for the team. However, the Russell Westbrook popcorn incident is expected to fire up the team. Here is more on the NBA playoffs 2021 bracket -

NBA playoffs 2021 bracket upcoming games

Western Conference

  • No. 1 Utah Jazz vs No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies
  • No. 2 Phoenix Suns vs No 7 Los Angeles Lakers
  • No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers
  • No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

Eastern Conference

  • No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers vs No. 8 Washington Wizards
  • No. 2 Brooklyn Nets vs No.7 Boston Celtics
  • No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs No. 6 Miami Heat
  • No. 4 New York Knicks vs No. 5 Atlanta Hawks

(Image credits: AP)

First Published:
COMMENT