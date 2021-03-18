What Happened To Shawn Bradley? Former NBA Star Left Paralysed After Traumatic Accident

Shawn Bradley, a retired NBA centre, suffered a traumatic injury that has paralyzed him. Bradley's spinal cord was injured during the accident, which was revealed in a statement made by the Dallas Mavericks on Bradley's behalf. After the Shawn Bradley accident news was revealed, several fans and members of the NBA community sent their prayers for the ex NBA star. While others have queried - 'What happened to Shawn Bradley?'

Details of the Shawn Bradley accident were shared in a statement by the Dallas Mavericks. The Shawn Bradley accident, however, occurred on January 20. Bradley was riding his bicycle from his house in St George, Utah when an automobile struck him from behind. Following that, the 48-year-old has undergone neck fusion surgery and has spent the last eight weeks hospitalized while rehabilitating.

"With his wife Carrie at his side around the clock, and supported by an amazing team of rehabilitation specialists and family, Bradley is in good spirits," the statement released by the Mavericks read. They added that after his unfortunate accident, the basketball star will work towards bringing more awareness to "the importance of bicycle safety".

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also spoke about the incident, stating that they are all saddened to hear about Bradley's accident. "Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family".

Who is Shawn Bradley?

To answer the 'Who is Shawn Bradley?" query, he was a 7-foot-6, was the No. 2 pick by the Philadelphia 76ers during the 1993 draft. Before joining the NBA, he played at BYU. After spending his initial years with the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Nets, he made his way to the Mavericks for the latter half of his career, retiring with them in 2005. He averaged 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks during his 12-season NBA career

People react to Shawn Bradley latest news

