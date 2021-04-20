What Happened To Sterling Brown? Rockets Player SMASHED With Bottle Outside Miami Club

This weekend, the Houston Rockets announced that Sterling Brown, their 26-year-old forward, had been assaulted while in Miami. While limited details were provided, it was reported that the NBA star will be recovering completely. Fans sent well wishes to Brown on social media, wishing for a speedy recovery. Some of them are wondering what happened to Sterling Brown while the others are curious as to who attacked Sterling Brown.

What happened to Sterling Brown? Who attacked Sterling Brown?

Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault Sunday night in Miami, team says. He suffered facial lacerations and will make a full recovery. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 19, 2021

As per the recent reports, the Sterling Brown assault was committed by unknown people after the team arrived in Miami on Sunday night. The forward suffered cuts on his face and is expected to make full recovery. He ended up missing the team's 91-113 loss to the Miami Heat. However, as per the team's Sterling Brown injury update, he was out due to his knee injury which has him sidelined for five games, and not the incident.

“Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault,” the Rockets announced in a statement on Monday (Tuesday IST). As per the team's statement, Brown had no knowledge of the assailants and will recover from the "facial lacerations" he has suffered from. It is not known whether a police complaint has been lodged, especially as the team gave out minimum details.

In 2018, Brown was involved in another incident after which he had filed a lawsuit against Milwaukee officials – who had tased him and arrested him after a parking violation. He had illegally parked at a disabled spot outside a store, when the situation got out of hand while he was talking with the officers. He apparently did not remove hands out of his pocket, following which the police used a stun gun. In 2020, he and city came to an agreement, where the Rockets star received $750,000 since his rights had been violated. He was among the group of players who met Pope Francis, being referred to as a champion for social justice.

Sterling Brown injury update

Stephen Silas on Sterling Brown who the Rockets said was the victim of an assault, but expected to make a full recovery: “I have spoken to him and he’s doing better..Thankfully he’s gonna be okay.” Stephen says Sterling is with the team in Miami. pic.twitter.com/Bf7e8vQ733 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 19, 2021

“Heart-wrenching. Rips your heart out,” Silas said. “It’s one of your guys, someone on your team that you care about, someone that you’re with every day". He spoke about the team as well, who are most grateful that Brown is going to be okay.

Fans react to Sterling Brown assault

AYO WHO TF ASSAULTED STERLING BROWN???



I NEED TO FIND OUT ASAP pic.twitter.com/y73yH2v3Xc — Rob / sad Houston sports fan (@Houst0n4L) April 19, 2021

sterling brown really be living a regular black mans life while also playing in the NBA. https://t.co/vwMM0buyMD — Lander (@REAL_RecogNIZEE) April 19, 2021

Holy shit, prayers up for Sterling Brown.



He was horribly abused by a police officer just a couple of years ago. Praying for his physical and mental well being. https://t.co/0bp3vBJe6n — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) April 19, 2021

Sterling Brown Rockets season

Brown played with the Milwaukee Bucks for three seasons before moving to the Rockets for the 2020-21 season. As of now, he is averaging career-best 8.2 points per game.

