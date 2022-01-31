What Happened To Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles? Aussie NBA Star Exits Midway With Injured Knee

Utah Jazz suffered yet another injury setback on Monday when their point guard Joe Ingles had to exit NBA match against Minnesota Timberwolves midway due to a serious injury. The Utah Jazz team is already having an injury-riddled NBA season and another injury to one of the players make things even tougher. Currently, Utah Jazz is fourth on the Western Conference points table and have been winless in their last 5 games.

Joe Ingles injury update

According to the information available on the NBA website, Joe Ingles’ left knee appeared to buckle on a drive to the basket in the second quarter against Minnesota. The long-time Jazz forward eventually left the game for good with help, though he did not require use of the stretcher that was initially brought out. The team announced Ingles would undergo an MRI on Monday to ascertain the extent of the injury. Joe Ingles who has been part of the 634 of his regular and postseason season games with Utah since 2014, is averaging 7.4 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 35.1% from 3-point range this season.

Joe Ingles (left knee injury) will not return.



He will have an MRI in Salt Lake City tomorrow. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 31, 2022

Utah Jazz season so far

The Utah Jazz entered the match against Minnesota Timberwolves having lost 10 of their last 12 games. They’ve lost 12 games in the month of January and dropped to 30-21 on the season. The last time the Jazz lost 12 games in the span of a single month was Dec. 5, 2017 to Jan. 5, 2018. The team is also dealing with the continued absences of Donovan Mitchell (concussion protocol) and Rudy Gobert (calf strain). Head coach Quin Snyder and recent free-agent signee Danuel House were also late additions to the league’s Health & Safety Protocols.