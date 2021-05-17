What Is 50-40-90 Club? Kyrie Irving Becomes 9th NBA Player To Achieve Historic Feat

On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving placed himself in an elite group of NBA players. The 29-year-old has long been one of the NBA’s most electric scorers and he’s now logged a season among their most efficient. Following his 17 points, six rebounds and two assists in Brooklyn's 123-109 win against the Cavaliers on the final day of the regular season, Irving become only the 9th NBA player to achieve the rare '50-40-90' shooting standard. However, some fans have asked - 'What is 50-40-90 club?' and more on the Kyrie Irving 50 40 90 record -

What is 50-40-90 club? Kyrie Irving record 50-40-90 season with Brooklyn

The 50–40–90 club is a statistic used to rate players as excellent shooters in the NBA. It requires a player to achieve the criteria of 50% field goal percentage, 40% three-point field goal percentage and 90% free throw percentage over the course of a regular season, while meeting the minimum thresholds to qualify as a league leader in each category. The seven other players in the category include Larry Bird (2x), Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Steve Nash (4x), Dirk Nowitzki, Stephen Curry and Malcolm Brogdon.

KAI has become the ninth player in NBA history to average at least 50% FG, 40% 3P and 90% FT over a whole season

On Sunday, as per the Kyrie Irving stats, locked in a rare ’50-40-90′ season with shooting percentages of 50.6% on field goals overall, 40.2% on 3-pointers and 92.2% from the free-throw line. He became only the ninth player to do so in the NBA, notably joining teammate Kevin Durant (51.0/41.6/90.5 in 2012-13 for OKC) as the fifth to manage it while averaging at least 25.0 PPG.

Kyrie Irving stats this season

During the course of the regular season, Irving has averaged a phenomenal 26.9 points, 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Nets. However, he also missed a total of 18 games for Steve Nash's side this season. This is Irving’s second season with Brooklyn, and first playing alongside Durant and James Harden, who was acquired in a January trade with the Rockets. The Nets finished the regular season as the East’s No. 2 ranked team and will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference’s 7-8 matchup in this week’s State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament.

NBA play-in tournament fixtures for Eastern Conference

East 7 (Celtics) vs. East 8 (Wizards) | Winner gets No. 7 overall seed

East 9 (Pacers) vs. East 10 (Hornets) | Loser is eliminated

Loser 7/8 vs. Winner 9/10 | Winner gets No. 8 overall seed

NBA playoffs bracket 2021

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers Brooklyn Nets Milwaukee Bucks New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks Miami Heat

Western Conference

Utah Jazz Phoenix Suns Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Clippers Dallas Maverick Portland Trail Blazers

