When Is 2021 NBA Draft? 2021 NBA Draft Date, Prediction And Order

Slowly returning to normalcy, the NBA is definitely looking forward to going back to its original schedule. While the world continues to deal with COVID-19 and its effects, the league is slightly ready to welcome back its usual manner of things – starting with the NBA Draft in July instead of the fall. Having wrapped up with the lottery, we have Detroit Pistons landing the No. 1 overall pick this year.

When is 2021 NBA Draft? 2021 NBA Draft date

According to reports, the 2021 NBA Draft will be scheduled on July 29.

2021 NBA Draft time

THE NBA DRAFT ORDER IS OFFICIALLY SET 👀 🍿 pic.twitter.com/VB1HN2DzDh — ESPN (@espn) June 23, 2021

As of now, the timings for the NBA Draft have not been revealed. The league still has over a month before the draft arrives, currently focusing on the ongoing Conference Finals. Looking to start the season in October, it remains important for the league to conduct the draft in July itself.

2021 NBA Draft predictions

As of now, Cade Cunningham is reported to be a possible No. 1 pick during this year's draft. The Oklahoma State star seems to be the easy first choice for GM Troy Weaver. The young point guard can create plays, shoot well, also possessing the needed in-the-moment instincts needed down the stretch. He has been scoring 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 40% from the three-point range. Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs are other projected top picks.

The lottery results were announced before the Western Conference Finals Game 2 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

Detroit Pistons – who played an underwhelming 2020-21 season – have bagged the No.1 lottery pick the first time since 1970, giving them an opportunity to eventually turn things around. Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic have won the remaining four spots. The Raptors and Rockets will probably look forward to the draft the most, a positive event after seasons that went downhill. Additionally, the Minnesota Timberwolves have transferred their first-round pick to the Golden State Warriors (D'Angelo Russell and Andrew Wiggins trade).

2021 NBA Draft order

Detroit Pistons Houston Rockets Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic Oklahoma City Thunder Golden State Warriors Orlando Magic Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans Charlotte Hornets San Antonio Spurs Indiana Pacers Golden State Warriors Washington Wizards Oklahoma City Thunder (from Celtics) Memphis Grizzlies Oklahoma City Thunder (from Heat) New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks New York Knicks (from Mavericks) Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets (from Trail Blazers) Houston Rockets (from Bucks) Los Angeles Clippers Denver Nuggets Brooklyn Nets Philadelphia 76ers Phoenix Suns Utah Jazz

