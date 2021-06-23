Last Updated:

When Is 2021 NBA Draft? 2021 NBA Draft Date, Prediction And Order

When is 2021 NBA Draft? According to recent reports, the NBA will be conducting the NBA Draft on July 29, looking to go back to its normal schedule.

Written By
Devika Pawar
When is 2021 NBA draft

Image: AP


Slowly returning to normalcy, the NBA is definitely looking forward to going back to its original schedule. While the world continues to deal with COVID-19 and its effects, the league is slightly ready to welcome back its usual manner of things – starting with the NBA Draft in July instead of the fall. Having wrapped up with the lottery, we have Detroit Pistons landing the No. 1 overall pick this year. 

When is 2021 NBA Draft? 2021 NBA Draft date

  • According to reports, the 2021 NBA Draft will be scheduled on July 29. 

2021 NBA Draft time

As of now, the timings for the NBA Draft have not been revealed. The league still has over a month before the draft arrives, currently focusing on the ongoing Conference Finals. Looking to start the season in October, it remains important for the league to conduct the draft in July itself. 

READ | NBA All-Rookie team: LaMelo and Edwards get to the first team, Cole Anthony misses out

2021 NBA Draft predictions

As of now, Cade Cunningham is reported to be a possible No. 1 pick during this year's draft. The Oklahoma State star seems to be the easy first choice for GM Troy Weaver. The young point guard can create plays, shoot well, also possessing the needed in-the-moment instincts needed down the stretch. He has been scoring 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 40% from the three-point range. Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs are other projected top picks. 

READ | Ben Simmons underperforming raises questions as 76ers crash out of NBA Playoffs

The lottery results were announced before the Western Conference Finals Game 2 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns. 

Detroit Pistons – who played an underwhelming 2020-21 season – have bagged the No.1 lottery pick the first time since 1970, giving them an opportunity to eventually turn things around. Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic have won the remaining four spots. The Raptors and Rockets will probably look forward to the draft the most, a positive event after seasons that went downhill. Additionally, the Minnesota Timberwolves have transferred their first-round pick to the Golden State Warriors (D'Angelo Russell and Andrew Wiggins trade). 

READ | Pistons win lottery, receive No. 1 pick in 2021 NBA draft

2021 NBA Draft order

  1. Detroit Pistons
  2. Houston Rockets
  3. Cleveland Cavaliers
  4. Toronto Raptors
  5. Orlando Magic
  6. Oklahoma City Thunder
  7. Golden State Warriors
  8. Orlando Magic
  9. Sacramento Kings
  10. New Orleans Pelicans
  11. Charlotte Hornets
  12. San Antonio Spurs
  13. Indiana Pacers
  14. Golden State Warriors
  15. Washington Wizards
  16. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Celtics)
  17. Memphis Grizzlies
  18. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Heat)
  19. New York Knicks
  20. Atlanta Hawks
  21. New York Knicks (from Mavericks)
  22. Los Angeles Lakers
  23. Houston Rockets (from Trail Blazers)
  24. Houston Rockets (from Bucks)
  25. Los Angeles Clippers
  26. Denver Nuggets
  27. Brooklyn Nets
  28. Philadelphia 76ers
  29. Phoenix Suns
  30. Utah Jazz

(Image credits: AP)

READ | NBA Results: DeAndre Ayton's game-winning dunk gives Suns 2-0 lead in the WCF
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND