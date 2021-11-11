When Is LeBron James Coming Back? Check Out Latest Update On Los Angeles Lakers Star

Are LeBron James superman days over? Well, this is the question that not only the basketball fans around the world but also the Los Angeles Lakers would be asking as he continues to be injury-prone. Since joining Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James has suffered more injuries compared to minor injuries he suffered while playing for NBA teams like Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. Talking about LeBron James injury the Lakers star once again found himself on the injury table after suffering an abdominal injury which has led to him missing multiple games. The question that NBA fans are now asking is when Lebron James will return.

LeBron James injury update

According to the report published by Clutchpoints LeBron James may return to the court soon. According to the report, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst provided an encouraging update on the nature of the abdominal strain. Windhorst said, “This is not a severe injury. He is rehabbing this and from what I am told the rehab is going well,” Windhorst said during an appearance on This Just In with Max Kellerman. “This is not going to keep him out for an extended period. This is not something that is gonna dramatically impact his ability,” Windhorst added. “If you’re going to nurse an injury, it’s this time of the season, and that’s what LeBron’s doing.” However, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said there is no timetable for his return.

LeBron James career stats

Talking about LeBron James career stats this season, The 36-year-old has appeared in just six games, and the four-time champion is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 46.7 per cent from the field and 34.7 per cent from beyond the arc.

Lebron James came into the season with 12,903 made field goals, putting him in third behind Malone and Abdul-Jabbar. He would need 625 makes to pass Malone, which is doable considering he had 643 in 2019-20, but is still a ways away from Abdul-Jabbar, who has 2,934 more made field goals than James. In terms of free throws, James enters the season fifth all-time in free throws made with 7,582, though he's shooting under 70% over the past three seasons and also averaged a career-low 5.7 attempts per game last season.

Coming to the assist numbers, James has already entered the top 10 in all-time assists, coming into the season ranked No. 8 with 9,696. If he becomes the seventh player to hit the 10,000 assists plateau, he'll pass Robertson (9,887) in the process. With 640 assists -- a total he has reached four times in his career thus far -- he can move past Magic Johnson, Mark Jackson and Steve Nash into the top five.

Image: Lakers/ Instagram