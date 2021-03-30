When Is NBA Draft? 2021 NBA Draft Schedule, Date And Other Details Revealed Finally

Quick links:
As the league continues to tackle the current NBA season, the 2021 NBA Draft date has been announced, as many fans have queried in recent times - 'When is NBA draft?" Talented players have been declaring for the draft, reports already looking at mock drafts. Here is a look at when is 2021 NBA Draft, and other details provided by the league.
The 2021 NBA Draft will be on July 29, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. NBA Draft Lottery will be on June 22. Draft Combine scheduled for June 21-27.March 29, 2021
Though the NBA is proceeding with the 2020-21 season, the schedule for the upcoming events was unclear. As per recent reports, the 2021 NBA Draft date is now set for July 29. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported the dates in the latest NBA news, while the NBA schedule was announced later (The New York Times' Marc Stein).
The 2020-21 season is already delayed and affected by the COVId-19 pandemic, the league even trying to factor in the Olympics. Hence, the draft will take place after the playoffs, which will begin in May and continue till July 22. Last year's draft was held on November 18, not allowing much time before the season began on December 22.
The NBA announces that the the 2021 NBA Draft is July 29: pic.twitter.com/sGptctIlMp— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 29, 2021
With the draft in July, teams and players will have more time to get accustomed. This might also give them ample time before preseason begins with the rookies settling in better with the team. Young stars have already declared for the draft.
Finishing the 2020-21 season before the Olympics start is the NBA’s priority ... but the draft will unavoidably fall during the opening week of the Tokyo Games.— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 29, 2021
Jaden Springer has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft! ðŸ‘€@jadenspringer11 pic.twitter.com/eYuP2jWVdR— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) March 29, 2021
The upcoming NBA Draft will feature a lot of upcoming talents, ready to make their mark in the NBA. This includes Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, currently seen as a favourite projected No. 1 pick. USC centre Evan Mobley and Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs are other players featuring in the draft. Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga are also included. Tennessee guard Jaden Springer also announced this week that he will be entering the NBA Draft.