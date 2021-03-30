When Is NBA Draft? 2021 NBA Draft Schedule, Date And Other Details Revealed Finally

Last Updated:

When Is NBA Draft? 2021 NBA Draft Schedule, Date And Other Details Revealed

When is NBA Draft? According to recent reports, the league has scheduled the 2021 NBA Draft for July 29, which will be shortly after the playoffs.

As the league continues to tackle the current NBA season, the 2021 NBA Draft date has been announced, as many fans have queried in recent times - 'When is NBA draft?" Talented players have been declaring for the draft, reports already looking at mock drafts. Here is a look at when is 2021 NBA Draft, and other details provided by the league. 

When is NBA draft? 2021 NBA Draft schedule details

Though the NBA is proceeding with the 2020-21 season, the schedule for the upcoming events was unclear. As per recent reports, the 2021 NBA Draft date is now set for July 29. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported the dates in the latest NBA news, while the NBA schedule was announced later (The New York Times' Marc Stein). 

2021 NBA Draft schedule

  • June 22 – NBA Draft Lottery
  • June 21 to 27 – NBA Draft combine
  • July 29 – NBA Draft

The 2020-21 season is already delayed and affected by the COVId-19 pandemic, the league even trying to factor in the Olympics. Hence, the draft will take place after the playoffs, which will begin in May and continue till July 22. Last year's draft was held on November 18, not allowing much time before the season began on December 22. 

With the draft in July, teams and players will have more time to get accustomed. This might also give them ample time before preseason begins with the rookies settling in better with the team. Young stars have already declared for the draft. 

NBA news: When is 2021 NBA draft?

The upcoming NBA Draft will feature a lot of upcoming talents, ready to make their mark in the NBA. This includes Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, currently seen as a favourite projected No. 1 pick. USC centre Evan Mobley and Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs are other players featuring in the draft. Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga are also included. Tennessee guard Jaden Springer also announced this week that he will be entering the NBA Draft. 

