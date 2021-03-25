When Is NBA Trade Deadline? NBA Trade Rumors Latest, NBA Trade Deadline Time And All Info

NBA franchises are scrambling all viable options to fill up gaps on their roster with the trade deadline coming to close shortly. While the NBA trade rumors for this season's deadline feature fewer big names than usual, there is still room for plenty of blockbuster deals and shock moves as championship contenders look to strengthen for the playoffs, while others seek quality to make a playoffs push. Here's a look at the NBA trade deadline time and the potential NBA trade deadline moves that could happen this time around.

NBA trade news: Knicks, Heat reluctant to purse Oladipo 'aggressively' due to injury history

The Knicks were also linked with Victor Oladipo, but ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski has quashed those rumours, suggesting that New York are reluctant to make an aggressive offer. The Houston Rockets guard could become a free agent in the summer, and Rockets are increasingly comfortable with the offers in the marketplace. Oladipo has a preference to move to Miami, and while Heat have the necessary cap space, they are reluctant to make a premium offer to Houston. The 28-year-old has shown his ability in flashes while at the Indiana Pacers and the Rockets, but his constant injury concerns have put off many franchises, and Rockets might have to lower their price or risk losing him on a free.

NBA trade rumors: Nets, Clippers, Lakers set to battle for JJ Redick

The New York Knicks are the latest team to jump on the Andre Drummond bandwagon as the veteran looks to move from the Cleveland Cavaliers in latest NBA trade news. The 27-year-old had been linked with a move to Los Angeles Lakers, but the Knicks could effectively prepone his impending free agency due to their salary cap room. Drummond's $28 million salary has been a roadblock in his trade talks, but with the Knicks having around $17 million in available salary-cap space, they could offer him a pro-rated four-year deal that would serve him better than playing off the Lakers bench. However, the NBA trade deadline moves reports also suggest that if Drummond does seal an exit before the deadline, he is likely to sign with a championship contender like the Lakers or Clippers in the offseason.

Sources: The New York Knicks have emerged as a serious potential destination for Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 24, 2021

NBA veterans have recently shown a preference to move to Championship teams to boost their collection and JJ Redick could be the latest to join that bandwagon. The 36-year-old is linked with the Brooklyn Nets, who are the major player in the buyout market, having signed Blake Griffin to add further depth to their roster. The Nets are also in the running for Drummond and will have to compete with both the LA Lakers and Clippers to either of those two on board. Utah could be a wildcard option for Redick, as the New Orleans Pelicans star has a “great relationship” with coach Quinn Snyder.

When is NBA trade deadline?

The answer to the When is NBA trade deadline query is Thursday, March 25. The NBA trade deadline time is set for 3 PM ET (Friday, March 26 12:30 AM IST). However, things are likely to go down until the very last second, and trades could be announced post the deadline but all requisite agreements and paperwork have to be submitted before then.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com, Victor Oladipo Instagram)