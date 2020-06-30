Who Is Emoni Bates? 16-year-old Basketball Prodigy Commits To Michigan State University

Emoni Bates, who is currently the world's top basketball prospect, committed to Michigan State University (MSU) on Monday (Tuesday IST). As per multiple reports, Bates has formed a bond with coaches at MSU, which is why he committed to them. However, reports also stated that Bates might not end up joining MSU and consider some other options instead.

Also read | NBA to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on the courts in Orlando for the restart

Emoni Bates announcement: Who is Emoni Bates? Emoni Bates commits to Michigan State

Emoni Bates on Michigan State: "They get all my respect. I love how they coach, coach Izzo, I like how they focus on defense more than offense. On and off the court, he has passion. He's just an amazing guy, overall."



Spartans were the only school consistently recruiting him. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) June 29, 2020

Also read | LeBron James' first choice in 2010 was the Knicks and their meeting ended in 'disaster'

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bates' father revealed that his son would leave Ypsilanti Lincoln High School to create his own prep school – Ypsilanti Prep Aim High – where at least eight other prospects are expected to join him. E.J., who coaches Bates at the Bates Fundamentals, will be the coach at Ypsilanti Prep Aim High. The prep school will aim at a national schedule with games at college and professional arenas.

After graduating, Bates could go to MSU, or join the NBA's G League. While people are terming him 2020 NBA Draft's No. 1 pick, that is still uncertain as the league requires players one year out of high school who have turned 19 during the calendar year of the draft. Bates will turn 19 in January 2023.

"I'm big on loyalty and they showed me all loyalty ... I gotta show them love back."



Sparty has landed one of the top players in high school basketball in Emoni Bates 👀 pic.twitter.com/mJ2glZMnnF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 29, 2020

Magic Johnson congratulates Emoni Bates on Twitter: Who is Emoni Bates? Emoni Bates commits to Michigan State

Congratulations to high school standout @BatesEmoni for committing to play blasketball at Michigan State University! Emoni can do EVERYTHING on the basketball court. A great day for the Green and White!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 30, 2020

Also read | Bates becomes 1st sophomore to win Gatorade prep hoops award: Who is Emoni Bates? Emoni Bates commits to Michigan St, Emoni Bates announcement Emoni Bates stats

Emoni Bates commits to Michigan State: Who is Emoni Bates? Bates becomes 1st sophomore to win Gatorade prep hoops award

In April, Emoni Bates became the first sophomore to become the Gatorade’s National Player of the Year award in high school basketball. Bates overtook his seniors like California's Evan Mobley and Texas' Cade Cunningham to win the award and was then referred to as a possible No. 1 pick for the 2022 NBA Draft. The young guard averaged 32 points this season, but could not lead the Ypsilanti Lincoln High School to their second championship in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gatorade also referred to Bates as the USA's best high school player since 1986.

Also read | Emoni Bates commits to play for Michigan State: Who is Emoni Bates? Emoni Bates announcement and Emoni Bates stats

Emoni Bates announcement: Draymond Green's reaction to Emoni Bates committing to Michigan

Draymond’s reaction to top prospect Emoni Bates committing to Michigan State.



(Via Draymond Green’s IG) pic.twitter.com/V9nX5lWDSk — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) June 29, 2020

(Image source: AP)