Who Is Erza Haliti? Nick Vannett's Wife Accuses LeBron James Of Cheating On His Wife

Last week, the sporting community was dealt a major shock when Instagram model Erza Haliti accused Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James of cheating on his wife, Savannah Brinson. Erza Haliti's Instagram story brewed a major scandal as she claimed she was never a big fan of LeBron James especially after he cheated on his wife with her friend, Sofia Jamora. While fans have flooded social media with queries regarding Sofia Jamora, Erza Haliti herself has hogged her fair share of headlines. Here's all you need to know about who is Erza Haliti.

Who is Erza Haliti? Erza Haliti Instagram model

With over 17,000 followers on Instagram, Erza Haliti is known to be a social media star and also enjoys a career in modelling. A model of Albanian descent, Erza Haliti was born in September 1990 (actual date remains unknown), in Kosovo, per Pageant Planet. Her family moved to Germany when Haliti was four before finally moving to the United States when she was 10. She grew up in Boise, Idaho and was crowned Miss Idaho USA in 2011 and went on to win Miss Idaho World in 2015. She garnered media attention when it was reported she was dating Denver Broncos tight end, Nick Vannett. The duo reportedly tied the knot in 2019.

Who is Erza Haliti? Nick Vannett wife

Erza Haliti reportedly attended Boise State University, where she met Vannett. She has been repeatedly spotted at various stadiums during NFL games showing support for her husband and his team, Denver Broncos.

LeBron James cheating scandal

Erza Haliti brewed the LeBron James cheating scandal when she posted a picture on her Instagram story claiming the Lakers star had cheated on his wife. Although Haliti was quick to take the post down, Instagram users captured a screenshot of the post, which has now gone viral on social media.

In the above Ezra Haliti Instagram post, her reads, "Am I the only one that’s not a fan of LeBron?” Haliti said, “I guess I’ve never been a fan of guys that cheat on their wives especially with @sofiajamora (Sofia Jamora).” Haliti tagged Jamora on the post, who is known to be a good friend of hers. Some reports suggest Haliti and Jamora had a recent fallout which could have prompted the agitated reaction from Ezra Haliti.

LeBron James or his representatives are yet to make an official comment on these recent allegations.

