Who Is Sofia Jamora? The Instagram Model Who Is LeBron James' Alleged Mistress

Erza Haliti, wife of Denver Broncos star Nick Vannett, stunned the NBA community when she accused Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James of cheating on his wife. Erza Haliti's now-deleted Instagram post went viral on social media where she claimed LeBron James cheated on his wife, Savannah Brinson, with her friend Sofia Jamora. Unsurprisingly, the accusation has caused a major storm among fans, who have now resorted to social media, wanting to who is Sofia Jamora and everything to know between LeBron James and Sofia Jamora.

Who is Sofia Jamora? Sofia Jamora Instagram model

Before we get into the details of the vile accusations made by Erza Haliti, let's take a look at who is Sofia Jamora. Jamora is a professional model and a social media celebrity. Some publications claim she was born on May 6, 1997, in Calabasas, California. However, it remains unverified. Currently residing in Los Angeles, Jamora is signed to modelling agencies Next Miami and Freedom Models.

Who is Sofia Jamora? Sofia Jamora Instagram popularity

For fans of LeBron James, finding Sofia Jamora is no big task as she is quite popular on networking platform, Instagram. Sofia Jamora reportedly joined Instagram in 2014 and just a year later, he following on the platform skyrocketed. At present, the Sofia Jamora Instagram page has over 2.7 million followers. With LeBron James and Sofia Jamora story garnering so much attention, Jamora's social media popularity will be boosted even further.

Who is Sofia Jamora? Modelling ventures

Sofia Jamora began reportedly began modelling for Frankie Bikinis and LovePiper. She was worked with popular brands like Lolli Valfre and was even featured in Welcome To Miami campaign. Apart from posing for brands, Sofia Jamora appeared in Zayn Malik's song's Let Me and Entertainer.

Who is Sofia Jamora? LeBron James mistress accusations

Speaking of the crux of the story, as we mentioned, Nick Vannett's Erza Haliti accused LeBron James of cheating on his wife with Sofia Jamora. Erza Haliti's deleted Instagram story was captured by several other users and it has now gone viral on social media. In the post, Hatiti wrote, "Am I the only one that’s not a fan of LeBron? I guess I’ve never been a fan of guys that cheat on their wives especially with @sofiajamora (Sofia Jamora).”

There are rumours that there could possibly have been a rift between Haliti and Jamora, which could have led to the accusations. While LeBron James is yet to comment on the accusations, Sofia Jamora might have responded to it in a cryptic Twitter post (which is now deleted). On May 3, she wrote on Twitter, "people don’t recognize how much words can actually hurt." Fans instantly hogged the comment section, wanting to know more details on the allegations. However, Jamora then took the post down without much clarification.

Sofia Jamora Instagram posts

