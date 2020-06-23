Who Is Vanessa Bryant Suing? Kobe's Wife Adds New Documents To Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A few weeks after NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26, Vanessa Bryant sued the helicopter company which operated the helicopter Bryant was flying in. The Vanessa Bryant lawsuit was filed in February, with a few documents being added recently. The lawsuit accuses Kobe Bryant pilot Ara Zobayan, who was killed during the crash, of negligence.

As per reports, the Vanessa Bryant lawsuit filed against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp seeks 'general, economic and punitive damages'. The lawsuit accuses the company of negligence, which it states is the cause of Kobe and Gianna's death. The documents further mention Ara Zobayan, who they accuse of 'negligent conduct', for which the helicopter company is ‘vicariously liable’.

According to reports, the accusations stem from 2015, when Zobayan was disciplined for violating flight rules. Zobayan was working for Island Express Helicopters at the time and was counselled after his actions. Recent reports reveal that no alcohol or any other intoxicating substances were found in Zobayan's blood. The National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) also revealed that Zobayan could have been disoriented due to the low visibility and bad weather, as he informed on the radio that they were ascending, when the helicopter was, in fact, descending.

Recent reports state that Vanessa Bryant's lawyers have added new documents to the lawsuit that claim Vanessa and her family have lost a significant amount of money due to Kobe Bryant's sudden and untimely death. The documents, which were acquired by E! News, state that Vanessa 'seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper'.

Though the document does not quote a specific figure, it states that 'Kobe Bryant's future lost earnings equals hundreds of millions of dollars'. The document is reported to be 72 pages long. A recent NBC News report states the defendants in the case want it moved to the neighbouring suburb of Orange County from Los Angeles. As per defence lawyer Arthur Willner, who is representing Berge Zobayan, they want the trial to be held elsewhere 'due to the extreme level of popularity of the plaintiff with the jury pool'.

Apart from Island Express Helicopters, Vanessa Bryant has also sued Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) for sharing photos of the crash site. The Vanessa Bryant lawsuit came after LASD officers were accused of sharing graphic photos of the crash site in March. After the accusations, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that eight unnamed deputies from their department took part in sharing the photos for reasons unrelated to the official investigation.

