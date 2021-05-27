Who Threw Popcorn At Westbrook? Lakers Superstar LeBron James Wants To Know

Things went from bad to worse to just plain ugly for Russell Westbrook during the Washington Wizards' first-round game against the Philadephia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Stadium on Wednesday. An injured Westbrook was blatantly disrespected on his way to the locker room when a fan poured popcorn all over him, infuriating Westbrook and eliciting outrage from fellow players. Even Lakers superstar LeBron James was quick to call out the fan who threw popcorn at Westbrook on Twitter later on Wednesday.

Russell Westbrook popcorn incident: Why did fan throw popcorn at Westbrook?

Westbrook and the Wizards were losing big to the Philadelphia 76ers early in the fourth quarter when Westbrook twisted his right ankle badly enough that he had to leave the game. As the 32-year-old was being helped to the locker room, Westbrook appeared to have popcorn dumped on him from a Philly fan in the stands above. Westbrook then had to be held back by multiple Wizards staffers and arena security guards with 10 minutes to play in the Sixers' 120-95 Game 2 victory.

A Sixers fan has been ejected after pouring popcorn on Russell Westbrook as he headed to the locker room

pic.twitter.com/zQIU1krCof — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 27, 2021

The Sixers have one of the most passionate fanbases in the league, however, the fan who threw popcorn at Westbrook was slammed for his actions on social media. He was also immediately ejected from the Wells Fargo stadium. Although there was no report claiming why the Sixers fan threw popcorn at Westbrook, many believed it was an act of being disrespectful towards the injured player.

While speaking to reporters after the game, Westbrook said, "To be completely honest, this s*** is getting out of hand, especially for me. The amount of disrespect, the number of fans just doing whatever the f*** they want to do, it's just out of pocket. There are certain things that cross the line. In any other setting ... a guy were to come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head, you know what happens."

LeBron James on Westbrook popcorn incident

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also addressed the situation in a Twitter post, calling out the fan who threw popcorn at Westbrook. The four-time NBA champion wrote, "By the way, WE AS THE PLAYERS wanna see who threw that popcorn on Russ while he was leaving the game tonight with an injury!! There are cameras all over arenas so there's no excuse! Cause if the [shoe] was on the other [foot] the media would have been all over it." He attached the hashtag #ProtectOurPlayers.

Image Credits - AP