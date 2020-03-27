The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Who Won The 2005 NBA Finals? What Happened In 2005 NBA Finals Game 7?

Basketball News

Who won the 2005 NBA Finals? find out what happened in the seventh game of the memorable 2005 NBA finals between San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
who won the 2005 nba finals

There was great hype in the build-up to the 2005 NBA finals which was scheduled to be played between Spurs vs Pistons. The Detroit Pistons entered the clash as defending NBA champions, having won the previous edition of the competition the year before. The NBA 2005 finals were played under a best-of-seven format. So who won the 2005 NBA finals? What happened in the 2005 NBA finals game 7?

Also Read | Tim Duncan scores first win as Spurs' acting head coach over Michael Jordan's Hornets

Karl Anthony-Towns reveals his mother is in a coma from COVID-19 complications

Also Read | Spurs vs Pistons: Tim Duncan first win as acting head coach 104-103

Who won the 2005 NBA finals? what happened in 2005 NBA finals game 7?

Also Read | Spurs vs Pistons: Tim Duncan takes temporary charge at Spurs

The ''What happened in 2005 NBA Finals Game 7" story was about to have a thrilling end. Heading into Game 7 of the 2005 NBA final series, the score was level at 3-3. All the onus was on defending champions Pistons to retain their title but Spurs' Tim Duncan and co had other plans. The NBA Hall of Famer led his team from the front as they defeated the Pistons in the final game by an 81-74 scoreline. This was the Pistons' first NBA finals loss since 1988.

Also Read | Who were the 2019 NBA champions? What happened in the 2019 NBA Finals?

What happened in NBA 2005 Finals Game 7? Spurs vs Pistons

Who won the 2005 NBA Finals? Tim Duncan led San Antonio Spurs to a win over the Pistons

Also Read | Spurs vs Pistons: Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett lead the list for NBA Hall of Fame

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrababu Naidu
NAIDU ISSUES ENDLESS PRAISE FOR PM
Kejriwal
KEJRIWAL GOVT READY TO FIGHT CORONA
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
Shraddha Kapoor
BOLLYWOOD CELEBS SPREAD POSITIVITY
Operation Namaste
ARMY LAUNCHES OPERATION NAMASTE
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS